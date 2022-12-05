Read full article on original website
Snapdragon Stadium To Host Lacrosse Showdown in March with SD Seals
The San Diego Seals will host the National Lacrosse League's first outdoor regular-season game next year in Snapdragon Stadium, it was announced today. The Seals will host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on March 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the new stadium -- home of the San Diego State University Aztecs football team and San Diego Wave FC women's professional soccer team.
San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
Matt Araiza legal decision announced
Former San Diego State and Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged with any crimes in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at a San Diego State campus party, it was announced on Wednesday. Per the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office released a statement Read more... The post Matt Araiza legal decision announced appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million
The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets. San Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.
No criminal charges filed against former SDSU Punter Matt Araiza
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan has announced that former SDSU & Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be criminally charged in the alleged gang rape case from October 2021. After the allegations, Araiza was dropped from the Buffalo Bills roster, he has never...
San Diego nets No. 32 spot on new ranking of World’s Best Cities
San Diego’s diversity in its population and business sector and beauty makes it one of the best cities in the world.
Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide
Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ employees attacked by homeless men
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following up on KUSI’s story from Tuesday regarding the Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant being vandalized by homeless people. Tuesday morning, the owner, Mari Iaquinta, of Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ arrived to explicit graffiti spraypainted on the walls of her patio, an act of retaliation by the homeless because she turned off her power so they couldn’t use her electricity to charge their phones.
Couple says unsheltered person attacked husband in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man says he was attacked in downtown by an unsheltered person and he caught some of what happened on his iPhone camera. Then, his wife contacted CBS 8 with their story and cell phone video, seen in the video featured in this story.
FBI detains suspect near FOX 5 San Diego studios
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) used flash-bang grenades to detain a suspect next to the FOX 5 studios in Kearny Mesa Wednesday.
6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19
FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
Criminal homeless vandalize and destroy local restaurant patio
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The night of Monday, Dec. 5, Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ off Morena Blvd. was vandalized and the table patios flipped, with bottles destroyed etc. Numbers continue to reach new records each month on the streets of San Diego. Many are concerned about growing crime.
San Diego, California’s Second-Largest City, Bans Plastic Foam
Today, San Diego lawmakers passed an ordinance prohibiting plastic-foam foodware and coolers, as well as making utensils and straws available to patrons upon request only, making it the latest Southern California city to tackle the plastic pollution crisis through policy. Under the new law, retailers, hotels, and restaurants would be prohibited from distributing any type of plastic-foam foodware, as well as egg cartons and non-encased coolers. With over 1.4 million people living in San Diego, this is a significant step in curbing plastic pollution.
Rogue wave damages cruise ship, kills one
A San Diego couple’s trip to Antarctica was cut short after a rogue wave crashed into their cruise ship.
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Sponsors Adoption Campaign
The San Diego Humane Society is hosting an adoption campaign sponsored by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria this weekend, waving fees for the first 100 pets. The adoption campaign will take place Dec. 10-11 at the San Diego Humane Society located at 5500 Gaines St. After 100 adoptions of pets 7 months and older are reached, all adult animals will be $25 for the remainder of the weekend.
