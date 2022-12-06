It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

DENVER, CO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO