Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
Connecticut witness describes bright object under 150 feetRoger MarshMilford, CT
Related
Police: Teenage driver faces assault charges after hitting two teens in Brentwood
The two victims and the driver were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police: Shoplifters used child to help commit crime
State police say they arrested a pair of shoplifters in Mohegan Lake who were using a child to help commit the crime.
News 12
New empowerment center opens up in the Bronx
Community leaders and elected officials gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new empowerment center in the Bronx. The center was created to help spread positivity and to offer numerous services to families. These services include feeding the community life skills, career development and more. This new empowerment...
Teen charged with making a terroristic threat following McDonald's incident in Bayonne
Police say the teen was with a group that started surrounding and cursing at officers.
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Kings Bay Y day camp, stealing $500
Authorities say the suspect entered the building after throwing a rock at a glass window during the middle of the night last Sunday.
Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man
The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
News 12
Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram
A student from Bronxville High School made an antisemitic post on Instagram, according to the school. Bronxville High School said the post was made to announce the school’s afternoon basketball game against Leffell and included a song by Kanye West. When the post came to the school’s attention, the...
Nassau police: 5 arrested for illegally selling cannabis and THC chocolate bars at 2 smoke shops
Police say three people are accused of illegally selling the products at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.
Police search for missing 12-year-old, 15-year-old West Farm brothers
Authorities say 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their West Farms home on Friday around 8 a.m.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Parade to be held in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino
The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
Police: Southampton man arrested for DWI, using vehicle without owner's permission
Authorities say 24-year-old Jorge Arturo Medina-Juanez was driving on Flanders Road in Riverside when he rear-ended another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.
Police: Bridgeport man sentenced to 6 years for illegal possession of firearm
Officials say Charles Young has already done time for illegally owning a firearm as a felon.
Police: Laptop stolen in Riverhead business burglary
The owner of Huartan Designs called police after he noticed his front door was damaged and someone had entered the store on Sweezy Avenue.
Yonkers man pleads guilty in shooting death of sister
According to authorities, Jeffrey Hirschorn shot his 54-year-old sister Leslie outside their home during an argument in July 2020.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
Police: Freeport man arrested following overdose investigation
Nicholas S. Leroy, 30, was arrested on Thursday after detectives conducted an investigation into a deadly overdose of a Nassau County resident.
Comments / 0