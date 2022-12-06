ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

New empowerment center opens up in the Bronx

Community leaders and elected officials gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new empowerment center in the Bronx. The center was created to help spread positivity and to offer numerous services to families. These services include feeding the community life skills, career development and more. This new empowerment...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram

A student from Bronxville High School made an antisemitic post on Instagram, according to the school. Bronxville High School said the post was made to announce the school’s afternoon basketball game against Leffell and included a song by Kanye West. When the post came to the school’s attention, the...
BRONXVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy