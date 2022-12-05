Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
KQED
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons
Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 inmates, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
5 Arrested in San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force Sting
Authorities arrested five people during a countywide law enforcement operation targeting human traffickers, they said Thursday. The multi-agency San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force conducted Operation Home for the Holidays over three days this week in San Diego, National City and Santee. In an effort to identify traffickers and trafficking...
chulavistatoday.com
County Seeing Spike In COVID-19 Cases Following Thanksgiving Gatherings
Despite weeks of warnings from San Diego County public health officials, a post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases has hit the county and continued to climb today. In the past week, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported 5,649 lab-confirmed cases, an increase of more than 63% over the previous week's 3,455 new infections. However, influenza cases declined slightly from 2,721 cases last week to 2,583 new lab-confirmed cases of influenza this week. By this time last year, 539 flu cases had been reported for the entire season.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Department of Animal Services hosts Santa Paws adoption special of $12 per pet in December
The San Diego County Department of Animal Health Services is offering a Santa Paws adoption special throughout December to help connect shelter animals to loving families this holiday season. Adoption for every animal under the care of San Diego County’s Department of Animal Health Services will be $12 in December....
sjvsun.com
“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons
California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
San Diego Channel
Spring Valley and Escondido roads partially closed due to flooding
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Department of Public Works reported two partial road closures due to flooding Sunday afternoon. A portion of Quarry Road in the Spring Valley area was closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding in the area, according to DPW. DPW tweeted about that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
San Diego County reaches settlement after $85M verdict in Lucky Phounsy case
The County of San Diego has reached a settlement with the family of Lucky Phounsy, who died after he was beaten, tased, and restrained with his hands and feet bound behind his back by deputies.
californiahealthline.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
Pursuit Begins in San Diego, Ends in Orange County with 3 Arrests Made
A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities search for woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders
Authorities are searching for a woman who walked away from a reentry program on Sunday for criminal offenders in San Diego, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
California Law Strips Licenses from 'Misinformation'-Spreading Doctors
A new California law gives the state unprecedented control over what doctors can say to their patients about COVID-19. "We've got to stop the disinformation pipeline," an emergency physician supporting California's AB 2098 told the California Assembly in April. Stanford economist and medical school professor Jay Bhattacharya, a leading critic...
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Apprehends Incarcerated Man Who Had Walked Away from Delta Conservation Camp
December 5, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Special Service Unit agents apprehended Raul Mejia on Dec. 3. Mejia had. walked away from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Thursday, Dec. 1. Mejia, 22, was located by CDCR special agents in Los...
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
Comments / 6