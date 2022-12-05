Despite weeks of warnings from San Diego County public health officials, a post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases has hit the county and continued to climb today. In the past week, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported 5,649 lab-confirmed cases, an increase of more than 63% over the previous week's 3,455 new infections. However, influenza cases declined slightly from 2,721 cases last week to 2,583 new lab-confirmed cases of influenza this week. By this time last year, 539 flu cases had been reported for the entire season.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO