'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. She then asked Carstens, referring to others on the plane: “But, first of all, who are these guys?” “And she moved right past me and went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them, got their names, making a personal connection with them,” Carstens recalled in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It was really amazing.”
Military in thankless task as soldiers drafted in to replace striking workers
Army’s role risks being politicised as personnel called on to cover for Border Force and ambulance workers
4 Charged in Qatar-Linked Bribery Scandal Rocking European Parliament
Four people have been charged with money laundering, corruption, and participating in a criminal organization by Belgian prosecutors probing claims that a Gulf nation—reportedly Qatar—bribed European Union officials. The charges were announced two days after Belgian police raided 16 sites, seizing computers, cell phones, and a suitcase containing the equivalent of $633,000. Those arrested had not been named by Sunday, but sources informed multiple outlets, including The New York Times and Politico, that one of the four detained was Eva Kaili, a Greek MEP and one of the European Parliament’s 14 vice presidents. By Sunday, Kaili had been expelled from her center-left PASOK party and suspended from “all powers, duties and tasks” in parliament, as well as from its interior alliance of Socialists and Democrats, according to the BBC. Doha rejected any allegations of illicit conduct, calling them “baseless and gravely misinformed.”Read it at Financial Times
