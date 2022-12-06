Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
A New Face on New Bedford’s Art Scene [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
There's a new director at the New Bedford Art Museum/Artworks. Suzanne de Vegh was hired in August by the museum's Board of Directors and said she loves being in New Bedford. She earned a degree in art history at UMass-Amherst, and has interned at and led several art museums in Massachusetts and New York.
New Bedford Military Museum Is a Hidden Gem [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
If you haven't visited the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum in New Bedford's South End, you are missing something special. It's a tribute to those Greater New Bedford residents who served this country in wars and conflicts throughout our history. It's been called the "biggest small museum in America," and...
Dartmouth Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Proposed Septic Changes
DARTMOUTH — The state's environmental agency has agreed to extend the public comment period on proposed septic regulation changes affecting SouthCoast residents in response to a letter from two state lawmakers raising concerns with the new rules. A Dec. 9 letter from State Senator Mark Montigny and State Rep....
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
New Bedford Antique Shop Shines a Light on Vintage Medical Therapy
Tucked away in the back of a New Bedford antique store is a very interesting piece of medical history that could certainly be a conversation piece in any SouthCoast living room or doctor’s office. New Bedford Antiques at the Cove, located on West Rodney French Boulevard in the bottom...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Most Exciting Massachusetts Event: South Coast Rail or Royal Visit?
Within a week, the British royal couple, Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales, made a whirlwind visit to the Boston area, crossing paths with President Joe Biden, who was here to raise money for Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock. I'm positive the commuters that were forced to sit...
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
Wareham’s Iconic Lindsey’s Restaurant Officially Listed ‘For Sale or Lease’
Wareham’s iconic Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, which permanently closed on November 28, has been formally listed with a realtor. After the abrupt closing, owner Cheri Lindsey told Fun 107’s Michael and Maddie on November 29 that the restaurant and the four homes also on the property were being put up for sale, and the listing is now active for sale or lease.
Mattapoisett Boatyard’s Christmas Star A Symbol of Resilience
For the past 50 years, a Christmas star has been shining bright on the shores on Mattapoisett Harbor. Ned Kaiser should know. He's heard the family stories about how his grandfather built the star by hand in 1972 when the Mattapoisett Boatyard was merely 10 years old. Over the decades,...
Fairhaven Hound Who Loves Belly Rubs Back in Shelter Since April After Being Returned [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wet Nose Wednesday is back, and today is going to the dogs. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we are able to share the stories of loveable animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are waiting to go home once and for all -- including Boomer, who is waiting to meet you at Fairhaven Animal Shelter.
Free Parking in New Bedford Over the Holidays
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials are announcing this year's free holiday parking program to encourage shopping, dining, and other spending in city business districts through December. Free parking will be offered for two hours at both the Elm Street and the Zeiterion parking garages, as well as at...
See Rhode Island’s Largest Christmas Display For Free This Weekend
With over 30 acres of Christmas decorations, Pawtucket's Winter Wonderland inside historic Slater Park is the largest holiday display in all of Rhode Island. Walking through the lights is absolutely free. For the past two decades, Slater Park has been lit up each December and filled with hundreds of Christmas...
Ward 3 Candidate Bromley Has Policy Experience and Deep New Bedford Roots
The resignation of New Bedford City Councilor Hugh Dunn leaves the Ward 3 temporarily without a representative in city government and the council losing one of the few members who comes from a legislative and policy background. Bob Bromley, a lifelong resident of New Bedford and Ward 3, enters the...
New Bedford Mayor: There’s Possibility of a Waterfront Parking Garage
New Bedford could be getting a new parking garage along the city’s waterfront, as more development in that area is expected to increase the need for more parking there. In his weekly appearance on WBSM, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell took a phone call suggesting a garage on Union Street, and while Mitchell said it wouldn’t be possible in that particular spot, he did state that the City is considering construction of a 500-space parking garage on waterfront on the former Eversource site.
See Santa at Free Holly Jolly Fest Inside Kilburn Mill
I love it when work means enjoying fun family events with my kids and that's exactly what this weekend is bringing with the Holly Jolly Fest in New Bedford. Once again The Kilburn Mill and Tufts Health are filling the third floor at the mill with festive family fun and it is free for the public to enjoy from noon to 3 p.m.
The Totally True Tiverton Dunkin’ Caper, a Case of Little Cents
My paycheck does not contribute to the success of Dunkin' or Starbucks, even though I have an iced coffee occasionally on the weekend, particularly if my wife and I head off for a Sunday afternoon adventure somewhere. I will even sip a cold brew during my radio program from time...
New Bedford Welcomes Back Silmo Syrup Just in Time for the Holidays
No matter how old they may actually be, everyone who stepped into the Kilburn Mill Saturday morning felt like a kid again, once they had a bottle of New Bedford’s most beloved beverage booster in hand. Silmo Syrup has returned after a two-decade hiatus, and this holiday pop-up event...
New Bedford 12-Year-Old Dances Her Way Into Whitney Houston Biopic This Christmas
When it comes to dancing, it's more than just an extracurricular activity for one New Bedford girl. It's a passion -- a passion that has landed her one of the biggest roles of her life so far. 12-year-old Gabby Anacleto is a seventh-grader at Keith Middle School. She has been...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0