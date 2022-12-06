Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes 4th in 2022 Heisman Trophy race
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth in the voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home the award, while TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third. The results were announced on Saturday night at a ceremony in New York City.
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers wins 2022 John Mackey Award
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers won the 2022 John Mackey award on Thursday night. The award is given to the best tight end in college football. Bowers is the first Bulldog to earn the Mackey Award, which was first given in 2000. This season, Bowers has 52 catches for 726...
Athens and UGA police blotter: Woman loses $2,000 in apartment scam, students climb onto Snelling roof and more
AirPods and Nike shoes were stolen from a man’s truck parked on Barnett Shoals Road between Dec. 1 and 3, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man was visiting his girlfriend for the weekend from Franklin, North Carolina, the report said. He left his...
Woman arrested for terroristic threats to Athens Democratic Party office
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 35-year-old Jessica Higginbotham of Elberton, Georgia, on Sunday for making terroristic threats to blow up the ACC Democratic Party office, according to an email from Lt. Shaun Barnett of ACCPD. Officers were dispatched to the office around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday after a staff...
Downtown Athens improvements and public art dedicated on East Clayton Street
On Thursday, the Athens Clarke-County Government dedicated improvements made downtown on East Clayton Street, including its new public art installation. Local government officials and those involved in the improvement projects gathered at College Square Plaza to celebrate the project and cut the ribbon on the new art piece. Although the...
Athens library supports community with holiday events
The Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter St. appears to be a humble brick building from the outside, but is a portal to imaginary worlds and a safe haven to those who step inside. Providing community programs for both adults and children, the public library makes a loud impact while requiring hushed tones.
Studio reinterprets 'The Grinch,' brings holiday cheer to Athens
While only in its second year, The Studio Athens, a local performing arts space and dance studio that promises “Arts for All. All for Arts,” took on the task of producing a two-act dance recital at the University of Georgia Fine Arts Theatre this weekend, a twist on a familiar favorite, “The Grinch.”
Commission passes Athens Justice and Memory Project recommendations
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed the recommendations of the Athens Justice and Memory Project on Tuesday. The decision occurred during the regular session portion of a three-fold meeting for the commission, which also included a work and a special-called session. According to a Facebook post from The Linnentown...
