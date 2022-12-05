VIDEO: Food for thought as mayor, superintendent accept invitation from ‘Lunch Lady Doree’ to serve Denny IMS students

Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Tuneful fundraiser for Madison Middle School at Mission Cantina
Local businesses and community supporters harmonized tonight at Mission Cantina in The Admiral District to raise money for music at Madison Middle School. Two bands from the School of Rock headlined the dine-out benefit for Madison Music Boosters, during which Mission donated 20 percent of proceeds. Also to raise money, two musical instruments were raffled that Mission’s Peter Morse bought at a discount from Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (both WSB sponsors) to donate:
South Seattle College announces longtime educator Dr. Jean Hernandez as interim president
Back in October, we reported on Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, who had been South Seattle College president for four years, becoming Seattle Colleges interim chancellor. Now SSC has announced its new interim president:. Hernandez retired from Edmonds College with the title of president emeritus in 2017 after serving seven years as...
HOLIDAY HELP: Bake extra cookies for The Christmas People
(WSB photo, early cookie dropoffs last year) Many ways you can help this holiday season – see the ongoing list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide – but only one like this: The Christmas People are again requesting home-baked cookies for the holiday meals they’ll be serving to people in need in King County. It’s their 24th year and they’re hoping for 7,000 cookies – home-baked, NOT purchased. Two dropoff spots, one in West Seattle, the other not far:
PREVIEW: Santa, carolers, more at West Seattle Art Walk’s holiday edition Thursday
Tomorrow, music accompanies the West Seattle Art Walk in multiple ways! It’s the holiday edition, so The Silver Belles (WSB file photo above) will be roaming The Junction with their sassy take on Christmas songs. That’s happening 6-8 pm, along with Santa on the move too (available for selfies!). And The Art of Music brings three live performances to the Art Walk this time, 6 pm-7:45 pm – Katrina Kope at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), Marco de Carvalho at Zeeks Pizza (6459 California SW), and Susan Burke at The Nook (2206 California SW) – read about all three here. For an Art Walk overview, here’s the list/map of fourth-quarter venues, including food/beverage establishments where you’ll find specials if you stop by during the WSAW window (5 pm “till late”):
West Seattle Art Walk’s holiday edition, city chat about the future, more for your Thursday
(WSB photo – some of the trees up for bids tonight) FESTIVAL OF TREES AUCTION: Today’s your last chance to see the dozen-plus decorated, donated trees and wreaths on display at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) before 5 pm, and if you like one (or more) consider bidding for it in the Rotary Service Foundation‘s benefit silent auction tonight, 6-8 pm (RSVP to kjersti@strouplegal.com).
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Joyful view
Thanks to Blanca for tonight’s photo – another well-lit balcony, this time in North Admiral, on the west side of California SW just south of Hamilton Viewpoint. Photos and/or tips appreciated all season long at westseattleblog@gmail.com – what we’ve shown so far (plus past years) is scrollable in this WSB archive.
Remembering Sandra Coryell Rudd, 1939-2022
Family and friends are remembering Sandra Coryell Rudd, who lost her life after a collision last month. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with her community:. Sandra Lee Coryell Rudd passed away unexpectedly at the age of 83 in November. Sandra was born and raised in the Upper Peninsula...
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Sparkling by the standpipe
Tonight’s featured West Seattle Christmas lights are across SW Charlestown from what’s known as the “water tower” but is officially a “standpipe.” It’s a corner house with a lights-laden yard, and decorations all the way up to the roof. Even a show of...
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 9 notes
From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here are notes for the rest of today/tonight:. DONATION DRIVE FOR TREEHOUSE CONCLUDES: Last day for one of the donation drives we’re spotlighting in our Holiday Guide – toys and other gifts for foster youth served by Treehouse, collected at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Festival followups, with next big night days away
We’re in the heart of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays, with the next big event – Thursday’s Holiday Art Walk – just a few nights away. But first, we have followups from this past Saturday night’s festival (missed it? here’s our coverage). LIGHT-COSTUME WINNERS:...
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Deck the balconies
You don’t need a standalone house to put up an eye-catching display of Christmas lights. Driving along West Seattle arterials, you’ll see bright displays on balconies of apartment/condo/townhouse buildings, too. We were out scouting lights when we saw the cheery space-maximizing display above, on a building along Alki Avenue SW near 55th SW. We’d love to hear about lights you’ve seen and enjoyed – westseattleblog@gmail.com (whether your own display or someone else’s) – thanks! (See the ones we’ve already featured in this newest-to-oldest archive.)
Here’s what’s happening for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Photo by Caity Gerhardt) From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST POOL OPEN: The pool (2801 SW Thistle) is back to normal operations. KOL HANESHAMAH DONATION DRIVE: Another of the donation drives featured in our Holiday Guide begins today – Kol HaNeshamah is collecting items to help oeople stay warm; drop off at 6115 SW Hinds.
WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle
9:06 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the tip – orcas southbound from Alki Point. 9:52 AM: Kersti says in a comment below that they’re now all the way to The Arroyos, and that they’re Southern Residents- K-Podl.
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Opening date set for Driftwood, new restaurant/bar on Alki
(Preview photos provided by Driftwood) We first told you in June about the plan for Driftwood, the restaurant/bar on the way to the former Alki Beach Pub space. West Seattle-residing co-proprietors Dan Mallahan and Jackie Mallahan have just announced that they plan to open Driftwood on Thursday, January 5th. Dan Mallahan is executive chef, developing a menu that the announcement says “will feature shared plates, mains, and desserts including items such as Whistling Train Farm’s whole roasted honey-bear squash, cider poached pear, house feta and pumpkin seeds, Structures Brewing steamed local clams with glazed pork belly and buttered turnips from Little Big Farm, and Mama’s apple cake with poached star king apples from Collins Family Orchards, spiced pecan, goat cheese, and burnt-sugar bourbon gastrique.” The “coastal cocktails” and beer/wine will have a local/regional emphasis, too.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info
6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, December 7th. -If you’re using Metro, keep a closer watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations – as reported here last night, more than 100 buses had to be taken out of service. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford pickup
My brother-in-law’s pickup was stolen from in front of our house last night in north Admiral. It is a lifted, white Ford F350 with rear window sticker on left side that says “existence” and right-side sticker says “rapid firearms.” Also has a yellow “CAT” sticker on the tailgate. Last seen on Delridge around 10am pulling an open cargo trailer with a spare tire. If you see it, please notify the police.
FOLLOWUP: Delridge pedestrian bridge will remain, get retrofit
Back in August 2021, the city announced it was considering removing the Delridge/Oregon pedestrian overpass instead of reinforcing it to make it more earthquake-resistant. Feedback opportunities ensued. Today, the final decision was announced – the bridge will stay, and will get a seismic retrofit. The announcement came in the newest email update on preparations for next year’s RapidRide H Line launch:
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Four felony charges for man accused of shooting at police in West Seattle
Last Thursday night, we took that photo outside the Bank of America at Westwood Village after texts about a police response there. Officers said only that it was a domestic situation. We now know it was more than that – it was the arrest of a man just charged with four felonies, one of which was indeed domestic-violence assault, another of which involved shooting at least 16 rounds at police officers in South Delridge. We reported the arrest here and the original incident here. The defendant is 26-year-old Kevin Flores Reyes of South Seattle, charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, second-degree domestic-violence assault, attempting to elude police, and unlawful gun possession.
