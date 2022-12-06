Read full article on original website
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
'Banshees of Inisherin' wins big at New York Film Critics Online
"The Banshees of Inisherin" -- a black comedy set on a small island off the coast of Ireland in 1928 -- was named the Best Picture of 2022 by the New York Film Critics Online Sunday.
KCCI.com
Aerosmith cancels rest of 2022 shows because of Steven Tyler's health
Aerosmith has been forced to cancel their last Las Vegas residency shows of 2022 because of Steven Tyler's health, the band posted. "We are so sorry to announce we are canceling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!" the band posted on Instagram.
