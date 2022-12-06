ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Yardbarker

Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win

Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up

The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Comeback

Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams

It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

What Is Raiders Owner Mark Davis Seeing That We Aren’t?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was in the news all week, not for his on-field product but for another reason. Apparently, he had female companionship for Sunday’s game, and the internet did the rest. On Thursday, hip-hop legend Ice Cube was in attendance with Davis at Sofi Stadium, but that doesn’t make for headlines. On the other hand, Davis’s team is another matter entirely.
Yardbarker

Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend

The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
DALLAS, TX

