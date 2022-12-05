FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mingo
I have fought a good fight I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith, 2 Timothy 4:7. Mary N. Mingo was one who always opened her doors to people who needed somewhere to stay or needed a meal. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and those dimples.
Bickham
Mr. Robert Lee Bickham passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, La. A drive through viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Crain and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Monday, Dec. 12,...
Fields
Mr. Johnny Ray Fields was born on Jan. 11, 1954, in New Orleans, La, He was born to Mr. Ernest Fields and Johnny Mae Harrison, He departed this life on Nov. 22, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the...
Smotherman
On Dec. 4, 2022 Carolyn Munn Smotherman, age of 79. Nanny to all her family, left this world to join family and friends in heaven. Born and raised in Bogalusa, she remained a citizen of Washington Parish her entire life. She was a longtime member of Westside Emmanuel Baptist Church throughout childhood. After marriage, she attended Varnado United Methodist for many years with her growing family and joined Southern Baptist of Varnado later in life. She and her husband Don were devoted parents to her three beautiful girls and loving grandparents to her many grandchildren. Carolyn was a talented seamstress and made most of her family’s clothing by hand in early years. Carolyn was well known for her unique handmade Christmas ornaments. Don, her loving husband, was quick to brag that Carolyn hand made all the ornaments on the tree. She worked as a beautician, a cosmetologist at the local Merle Norman, and later in life, returned to school at Sullivan and obtained her LPN degree. After working at the local hospital many years, health problems forced her to leave the workforce. Carolyn loved all her family members and enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with her siblings and their families, her children and their families, and most of all, the grandchildren whom she adored and spoiled at every opportunity. Carolyn loved her Lord and provided a bible to every family member to ensure each would have an opportunity for the family reunion in heaven.
Warren
Rufus Warren Jr. was born on May 18, 1942 to the late Mazie B. Warren and Rufus Warren Sr. Rufus was married to the late Sylvia Mccall. He was a construction worker and a brick mason. Preceding Rufus in death is his mother, Mazie Warren; father, Rufus Warren Sr.; his...
Community Calendar
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Sexual Assault Center, a non-profit agency serving Washington Parish for over 30 years, would like your participation in this year’s Sneaker Drive. Your donations will help raise public awareness, support victims and survivors of sexual assault and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through multiple services including counseling and advocacy, and aid in prevention education. We will be collecting only tennis shoes or sneakers. There is a call for all types and brands of sneakers. The sneakers must be at least 4.5 inches long (size 4 infant and larger). They can be old, new, ragged or holey shoes with shoelaces. If you would like to be a participating drop-off location, or to donate, contact Leslie Holmes, victim services coordinator, at 985-332-2085.
Franklinton defeats Salmen
Lady Demons Soccer defeated Salmen on Tuesday night by a score of 5-2 at home. The Lady Demons were led by Mercedes Lopez, who scored four goals in an outstanding individual performance. Kaylee Ard added a goal as well and Susan Bradford contributed to the victory with nine saves at the keeper position.
Pine defeated by Covington
Pine’s girls basketball team was defeated by Covington, 53-48, in a home game that was held on Tuesday. Alyssa Phelps scored 23 points to lead Pine. She made four 3-pointers. Addyson Phelps posted nine. Bailey Brooks, Madison Morgan and Samantha Thomas all recorded five. Brooks and Morgan both hit...
Dunlap Among FCS Punter of the Year Semifinalists
Southeastern Louisiana University junior punter Austin Dunlap is one of 10 semifinalists for the FCS Punter of the Year Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced Monday. Dunlap, a native of Slidell, Louisiana, will be among the candidates for the award, which will be announced Dec. 13. Joining Dunlap among those up for the award are Aaron Trusler (Richmond), Bradley Porcellato (Samford), Corey Peterson (Campbell), Jake Gerardi (Southern Utah), Patrick Haughney (Holy Cross), Patrick Rohrbach (Montana), Trey Whilhoit (Eastern Illinois), Will Whitehurst (William & Mary) and Zach Haynes (Southeast Missouri).
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday Activities: Sunday School for All ages begins at 9 a.m. followed by Worship Service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 PM.
Lady Eagles split with Christian Collegiate Academy, Woodlawn Preparatory School
Ben’s Ford Christian School went 1-1 against Christian Collegiate Academy and Woodlawn Preparatory School in games that were held on Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s game against Christian Collegiate Academy was a 46-36 loss at home. Avery Danton topped Ben’s Ford with 10 points. Abby Descant, Gracie Willis,...
PRCC women overcome slow start in decisive win over East Mississippi
In their last home contest before the Christmas break, the Pearl River women’s basketball team defeated East Mississippi in a non-conference game, 71-42, inside Marvin R. White Coliseum. The Wildcats will end their fall with two games on the road at Columbia State and Gadsden State. “We had too...
Troopers Investigate Double Fatality Crash in Tangipahoa Parish
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 06, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 40 near LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 67-year-old John Bitter of Covington and 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin of Covington.
