ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

School board to vote on $145K contract for special education audit

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEI1A_0jYXH4k300
Buy Now The Frederick County Public Schools central office building Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on Wednesday on awarding a $145,000 contract to a Boston-based consulting firm that would conduct an audit of the district's special education programs.

Four companies submitted bids to Frederick County Public Schools, which put out a request for proposal in September seeking a team that could provide a thorough evaluation of the services it provides to students with disabilities.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Sources: LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired by school board

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler has reportedly been fired tonight by the school board, FOX 5 has confirmed with sources. The firing was a result of a school board meeting Tuesday regarding the scathing grand jury report on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student.
mocoshow.com

MCPS: Board Approves 2023-2024 School Year Calendar

MCPS Press Release: At its Dec. 6 business meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Education approved the school year calendar for 2023-2024. The calendar is responsive to community input by offering limited instructional disruptions and highlights the system’s continued investment in our employees by including six professional development learning days. Highlights for the 2023-2024 school calendar include:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
The Center Square

Metals company to invest $450 million, employ 230 in Berkeley County, WV

(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time. Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Mayor's veto of Baltimore City Council pension plan 'sets us back,' council president responds

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council President sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott saying that his veto of a City Council bill that would alter the requirements tied to a pension plan for elected city officials "sets us back."Last week, Scott announced that he had vetoed City Council Bill 22-0292, which would reduce the number of years needed to qualify for a pension from 12 years to 8 years.  The bill required Scott's signature by January.Scott said in a letter to Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials."At this time . ....
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
Bay Journal

Maryland’s first African American town faces a shrinking shoreline

Highland Beach, a historic black town in Anne Arundel County, MD, is washing away into the Chesapeake Bay, giving ground at a rate of more than 2 feet per year. Leaders of the Maryland town’s government responded earlier this year with a fix: a $1.2 million effort that included widening a key section of the beach and installing stone fortifications just offshore to deflect wave-driven erosion. During a virtual public meeting last February, a consultant displayed photos of the flooding caused in October 2021 by a no-name storm that pummeled the beach with nearly 5-foot-high waves.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Clear Spring community mourns loss of fire chief

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (DCNewsNow) — The Clear Spring and Hagerstown communities are deeply saddened after the tragic loss of their fire chief Zack Reid. Around 6:30 Monday morning, Maryland State Police were called to Route 40 and Rockdale Road for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a truck that had struck a utility […]
CLEAR SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Thurmont Man Killed On Route 26 In Frederick County

Frederick, MD ( DG) – A Thurmont man was killed in a vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick. Maryland State Police responded to Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard for two vehicle accident at around 6:30 AM. Police say the driver of a...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hagerstown mother decries conditions of workplace setup for pumping breastmilk

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown mother is sharing her outrage over the conditions she said she had to put up with in order to pump breastmilk for her baby at work. Simone Byrd said she worked at the Hagerstown Red Lobster for a year and a half. She returned to work six weeks after having her fourth child, Sylvie, but when it came time to pump breastmilk for her baby while at work, she claimed she was given a "horrendous" space.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Popeyes "temporarily closed" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Readers have been asking what is going on with the Popeyes in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Their stall has been closed during normal operating hours for at least a week. According to the restaurant locator page on the Popeyes website, this location is "temporarily closed," with no reason given for the closure. Last evening, during Popeyes' operating hours, they were closed again. However, nothing had been removed inside their space, and the menu boards were still operating.
BETHESDA, MD
royalexaminer.com

Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Waldorf Winner Considers Buying House With $100,000 Lottery Prize

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A construction worker from Waldorf enjoys playing scratch-offs and has won prizes up to $500. When he convinced his boss to buy an instant ticket, the supervisor hit for $100,000!. The two told their tale last week when they visited Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
7K+
Followers
271
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy