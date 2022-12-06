School board to vote on $145K contract for special education audit

Buy Now The Frederick County Public Schools central office building Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on Wednesday on awarding a $145,000 contract to a Boston-based consulting firm that would conduct an audit of the district's special education programs.

Four companies submitted bids to Frederick County Public Schools, which put out a request for proposal in September seeking a team that could provide a thorough evaluation of the services it provides to students with disabilities.