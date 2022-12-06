Comedian Mark Curry said Friday he was racially profiled by staffers while staying at a hotel in Colorado. Curry, who was staying at The Mining Exchange hotel in downtown Colorado, was at the hotel for a comedy gig when the alleged profiling occurred, reported TMZ. In a video on the actor’s Instagram, the 61-year-old actor is seen enjoying a cup of coffee when two employees are seen talking about him and staring at him. One of the men — who was white and not sporting any identification but claimed to be a staff member — asked Curry if he was...

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO