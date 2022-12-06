Read full article on original website
Related
SLO County weather: More heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms
High temperatures will be lower than the 60s across the Central Coast.
Rain, cool temperatures, and wind ahead
A cool, rainy, and windy weekend is ahead. A strong system makes its way towards Southern California early Saturday, bringing rain to the entire region this weekend. Measurable rain is expected from this system, with the most rain expected Saturday evening into Sunday. Rain lingers in Sunday, with scattered showers expected for much of the The post Rain, cool temperatures, and wind ahead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AOL Corp
Live updates: Power outages leaves over 20,000 customers in the dark across SLO County; multiple reports of flooding
Update, 9:42 p.m.: Multiple trees and power lines fell Saturday evening, with 20,110 customers out of power as of 9:41 p.m. Across San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, roads also flooded, resulting in delays and road closures. The Highway 101 on-ramp at South Main Street in Templeton was closed at 8:26...
Power outages leave nearly 30,000 customers in the dark across SLO County
Power outages lasted throughout the day as the storm developed in San Luis Obispo County.
Light rain Friday, more rain Saturday and Sunday
Temperatures remain below average for the time being, with no drastic changes expected in high temperatures over the next several days. Highs will once again be in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. A weak weather system approaches early Friday and could impact San Luis Obispo County and North Santa The post Light rain Friday, more rain Saturday and Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Goleta’s Holiday Parade canceled due to forecasted rain
GOLETA, Calif. — This year's holiday parade scheduled for today was canceled due to forecasted rain. A decision was made this morning by the parade's organizers, the Goleta Lions Club. The parade won't be pushed to another date, but it will return in 2023. In a press release the organizers said, "We will miss seeing The post Goleta’s Holiday Parade canceled due to forecasted rain appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flood advisory in place for San Luis Obispo County
Due to excessive rainfall, there is a flood advisory in place for SLO County. This will be in effect through midnight.
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Up to 5 inches of rain predicted in SLO County this weekend, threatening holiday events
Here’s what the rain means for local holiday events happening around the county.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase in Paso Robles canceled
The 36th annual Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase in Paso Robles has been canceled due to the forecast.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street
Even the rain couldn’t put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade canceled
The City of Morro Bay has canceled its annual Lighted Boat Parade because of the anticipated rain and wind.
Construction project begins on busy Santa Maria roadway
A month-long construction began Friday that sometimes may impact commute times on a busy Santa Maria roadway in the south part of the city. The post Construction project begins on busy Santa Maria roadway appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Thousands attend Winter Wonderland in Atascadero
– Winter Wonderland attracted thousands of people to downtown Atascadero Friday night. 75 tons of snow drew locals and visitors from far away. A big snow slide inspired long lines of children and young parents with kids. Atascadero High School boys basketball players helped the sliders negotiate the slide as hundreds of spectators watched the action.
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire
Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
calcoastnews.com
Deals on the best San Luis Obispo County has to offer
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and Christmas shopping while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5 with the mention of CalCoastNews. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Comments / 2