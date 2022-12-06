ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Rain, cool temperatures, and wind ahead

A cool, rainy, and windy weekend is ahead. A strong system makes its way towards Southern California early Saturday, bringing rain to the entire region this weekend. Measurable rain is expected from this system, with the most rain expected Saturday evening into Sunday. Rain lingers in Sunday, with scattered showers expected for much of the
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Light rain Friday, more rain Saturday and Sunday

Temperatures remain below average for the time being, with no drastic changes expected in high temperatures over the next several days. Highs will once again be in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. A weak weather system approaches early Friday and could impact San Luis Obispo County and North Santa
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta’s Holiday Parade canceled due to forecasted rain

GOLETA, Calif. — This year's holiday parade scheduled for today was canceled due to forecasted rain. A decision was made this morning by the parade's organizers, the Goleta Lions Club. The parade won't be pushed to another date, but it will return in 2023. In a press release the organizers said, "We will miss seeing
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Spreads Cheer with Holiday Parade on Milpas Street

Even the rain couldn't put a complete damper on the holiday spirit in Santa Barbara as the 68th annual Holiday on Milpas Street Parade, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Eastside Society, brought smiles and cheer on the wet Saturday evening. Hundreds of spectators braved the downpour to watch the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands attend Winter Wonderland in Atascadero

Winter Wonderland attracted thousands of people to downtown Atascadero Friday night. 75 tons of snow drew locals and visitors from far away. A big snow slide inspired long lines of children and young parents with kids. Atascadero High School boys basketball players helped the sliders negotiate the slide as hundreds of spectators watched the action.
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Home Destroyed in Fire

Santa Maria Firefighters spotted a home burning in a field area early Saturday morning. At 3:16 a.m., Santa Barbara Maria firefighters in Engine 5 were returning to their station from another incident when they noticed a burning house in the distance. Santa Barbara County firefighters assisted in response to the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

