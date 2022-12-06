ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Four men hid under bridge after being spotted with bundles of marijuana, sheriff says

By Mia Morales
 5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men after they attempted to smuggle bundles of marijuana, authorities said.

Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32; Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17; Miguel Angel Espinosa, 20; and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The department stated the four men fled the scene after being found with large bundles of marijuana in the Brownsville Ship Channel area.

The men were later found hiding under a bridge, the sheriff’s office stated.

The bundles weighed a total of 136.6 pounds, authorities said.

The men were arrested and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

