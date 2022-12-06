ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

New York Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

The Mets got their guy to top off a busy week. On Saturday night, the Mets signed Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal. The contract has an opt out after 2025 and a full no-trade clause. SNY's Andy Martino was the first to report this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Dodgers: 5 LA Pitchers To Keep An Eye On Ahead Of Expanded Roles

Not all losses hurt the same. The Dodgers are going to be without some of their most heavily used pitchers in 2022 with Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney finding new homes and Walker Buehler's status still up in the air. To make matters harder, the Dodgers also missed out on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

This Should Be the Yankees’ Biggest Priority After Signing Aaron Judge at Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO — Brian Cashman leaned back in his chair with his hands resting on his head on Wednesday at the Winter Meetings, apologizing for acting a little bit off. The Yankees general manager hadn't slept, working through the night at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego as New York took care of some pressing business, finalizing a record-setting contractto keep Aaron Judge in pinstripes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Willson Contreras Pushes Cardinals Closer to World Series Contention

A few hours after Aaron Judge re-signed with the Yankees on Wednesday morning, and before A.J. Preller added Xander Bogaerts at the end of the night in his latest push to field an entire roster of shortstops, the Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with catcher Willson Contreras. In doing so, they addressed both their biggest vacancy and one of their most glaring weaknesses from the past season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy