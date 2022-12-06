RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s Health District reported 1,000 cases of RSV locally since October 2022. While many patients recover within two weeks or so, children seem to suffer from the worst RSV has to offer. Hospitals particularly those with pediatric intensive care units say an increase in pediatric patients has put a strain on their facilities.

