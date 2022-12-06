Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Powerful Lineup Announced for Upstate NY Concert! Want to Go?
One of the biggest concert tours of 2022 featured Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and grossed more than $173 million over 35 shows. The tour was so successful a new version of it is hitting the road in 2023 and coming to New York. On the Stadium...
Music Legend Shocks New York Crowd With Impromptu Performance
It’s one of the most recognizable songs in the world. Whether you’re at karaoke, a ball game, a bar, or really anywhere in public, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t know “Sweet Caroline.” (Bum bum bummmmmm!) All countries and all ages...
Yankees May Be Rooting For Mets To Import This Star To New York
The New York Yankees and Mets spent about half a billion dollars this week on free agents. Aaron Judge, the best player on the market, never received an offer from one of the richest owners in sports, Steve Cohen, from across town. The Major League Baseball Players Union can call it collusion. Most call it doing business in New York. Two successful baseball teams in the Big Apple create a summer craze of headlines and packed ballparks. Now the Mets are in competition to sign a free agent pitcher from Japan and the Yankees may benefit from the star landing in Queens.
An Ambitious Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming to New York City
When exploring the works of Vincent van Gogh, there are countless themes and motifs that come to mind — in some cases, with enough paintings that one could stage an entire show around a single part of van Gogh’s oeuvre. A 2021 review in The Guardian of the film Sunflowers, for instance, noted that it “does a pretty good job of drilling down through the intricacies of the series.”
NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’
The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s, gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping...
Family Snow Tubing In New York, Fun for Everyone? Yes!
What is your Winter plan? We have the holidays for the next 30 days or so and then what? Will you hibernate, gain weight and get caught up on every show anyone has recommended to you? Or, will you take part in Winter?. New York State has so much to...
Kids Get Heartwarming Family Surprise in Upstate NY School (VIDEO)
SURPRISE! We love this video and are happy to share the recent goodness at Schalmont Central School in Rotterdam. "It was a really sweet, touching moment for the family, and the kids in Mrs. Schiavo, Miss Shaffer, and Mrs. Melchior's classes will always remember," said Mrs. Melchior. -Schalmont Central School District.
