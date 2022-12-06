Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Are Property Taxes Going Down Along With Home Prices?
We’re finally seeing some Bay Area home prices drop. They’re still expensive, but getting less so by the week. But, if the value of our houses go down, what about the property taxes we’re paying? Does that drop as well?. NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023
San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home
SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your way
The guaranteed monthly income could be life-changing. Previously, I discussed how London N. Breed is giving away millions to the trans community. Something similar might happen again. The money could be given to females only.
Housing prices drop across the Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
sfstandard.com
One in Three Homes in This San Francisco Neighborhood Lives Below the Poverty Line
Ever wondered which San Francisco neighborhood has the most people? A new five-year dataset released today by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey enables analysis of the nation’s smallest geographies, which sheds light on the demographics of the city’s neighborhoods. The most populous neighborhood is Sunset/Parkside,...
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
PLANetizen
San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums
San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
Bay Area mayor ending term paying landlords 1 year of rent to house homeless families
Mayor Butt is hoping more landlords agree to house more families in time for the holidays -- that's the way he wants to end his decades in public service.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
KTVU FOX 2
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
Aviation International News
Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO
Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
SFist
Saturday Links: Heavy Storm Hits Bay Area, Making Tahoe Inaccessible
If you haven’t looked outside yet, a powerful storm has descended upon the Bay Area, bringing wind, heavy rains, and flood warnings. Officials are also warning residents to cancel their Tahoe travel plans for the weekend, saying that predicted snowfall will make mountain travel “dangerous to near impossible.” [Chronicle]
thendbcatalyst.com
Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays
The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
KRON4
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area counties
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in 4 Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://trib.al/tuNQgZf. Good Samaritan shot, killed while trying to stop …. KRON4's Terisa Estacio reports. Airport workers rallying for better wages, benefits. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Medication...
Comments / 2