Read full article on original website
Related
Comedian Mark Curry claims he was racially profiled while staying in Colorado hotel
Comedian Mark Curry said Friday he was racially profiled by staffers while staying at a hotel in Colorado. Curry, who was staying at The Mining Exchange hotel in downtown Colorado, was at the hotel for a comedy gig when the alleged profiling occurred, reported TMZ. In a video on the actor’s Instagram, the 61-year-old actor is seen enjoying a cup of coffee when two employees are seen talking about him and staring at him. One of the men — who was white and not sporting any identification but claimed to be a staff member — asked Curry if he was...
Fans Brace for Season 2 Finale of 'The White Lotus'–See the Best Memes Here
With the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus mere hours away, fans have turned to memes to cope with the stress and anxiety of what's ahead for their beloved vacationers and Italian hospitality workers. Even though HBO already confirmed Season 3 is happening, fans are acting as if tonight...
ABC7 Los Angeles
'Empire of Light' is intriguing look into director Sam Mendes' childhood filled with magic of cinema
NEW YORK -- Sam Mendes earned an Oscar for his first movie "American Beauty" and directed two James Bond movies before turning to more personal projects. "1917," which earned him three more Academy Awards, told his grandfather's World War I story. His latest, "Empire of Light," is rooted in his own childhood.
Comments / 0