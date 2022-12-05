ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders

Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans

Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022? Full voting results, stats, list of award winners

The most prestigious individual award in American sports was awarded to USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Saturday. Williams beat out Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett to take home the 45-pound bronze Heisman Trophy, earning an immortal place in the history of the award and, indeed, all of college football.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson more WRs affecting Week 14 start-or-sit calls

Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 14 injury report, and multiple key wide receivers (DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, Zay Jones, and Kadarius Toney) are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's kickoffs. The statuses of these pass-catchers will undoubtedly affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so fantasy owners need to be armed with sleepers and fill-in options.
Browns vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14

The Browns will travel to Cincinnati to take on the hottest team in the AFC -- the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Browns have won two-straight games after defeating the Texans 27-14 last week, while the Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak after taking down the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13.
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers single-game tournaments

In the last game to wrap up the Sunday slate, the Dolphins will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Miami enters this primetime contest as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 52.5 total points, according to BetMGM. This game features a ton of offensive firepower on both teams, allowing DFS players to put together multiple FanDuel single-game lineups on Sunday night.
What time is The Match 2022? TV schedule for Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth golf match

The Match returns for a seventh addition on Saturday from Belleair, Fla., where four prolific golfers will be competing to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will team up against fellow major champions Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in what figures to be an entertaining battle under the lights. Despite Woods' mystique, Spieth and Thomas are slight favorites.
FCS playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for college football quarterfinal games

The FCS championship game enters its quarterfinal round this weekend, leaving only three games left to determine the champion for the 2022 season. Three of those games already took place on Friday, with 6-seed Samford traveling to take on 3-seed (and defending FCS champion) North Dakota State; 5-seed William & Mary taking on 4-seed Montana State; and 7-seed Incarnate Word traveling to take on 2-seed Sacramento State.
