Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO