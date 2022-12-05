Read full article on original website
Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup
Brazil crashed out of the World Cup after penalty shootout drama against Croatia on Friday while Argentina survived a furious comeback from the Netherlands to also win on spot kicks. In the end it came down to Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos, but his kick rebounded off the post, giving Croatia a 4-2 win in the shootout and a place in the last four for the second World Cup in a row.
Neymar ties Pelé's record but loses again at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar walked off the field with teammate Dani Alves by his side, tears still rolling down the Brazil forward’s cheeks. Other players had already tried to console Neymar as he cried while sitting near midfield, head down, hiding his face. There wasn’t much they could say to get the team’s biggest star to lift his head up. Again there was disappointment instead of joy at the end of a World Cup for Neymar. Again he couldn’t lead Brazil to a major title.
New ESPN 'Pink Card' podcast explores Iranian women's fight to attend soccer matches
The worldwide love of soccer is on display for the World Cup, but for women in Iran, it's a reminder of a goal out of reach -- at least for now.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal vs Morocco? Latest updates ahead of World Cup quarterfinal
Portugal secured their place in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals in style as Fernando Santos' side stormed to a 6-1 Round of 16 win over Switzerland. A dominant performance in Lusail has revived confidence of Portugal pushing on to win a first ever World Cup in Qatar. However, despite Portugal's...
When is the Hopman Cup 2023? Dates, host city and how to watch returning tennis tournament
The Hopman Cup will return to the international tennis calendar next year for the first time since 2019. The mixed team competition has changed hands from the traditional host city of Perth, and will now head to the French Riviera. Ahead of the 2023 event, The Sporting News takes you...
How to watch Croatia vs Brazil in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The World Cup quarterfinals are finally upon us! This is the part of the tournament that the fans love, as only the best and most in-form teams remain and will start to harbour real dreams of winning the World Cup. The quarterfinals get underway with Brazil — who are considered...
Croatia World Cup squad 2022: Modric, Perisic and Co. targeting World Cup knockout glory
Croatia's run to the World Cup final in 2018 set a new standard for them as an independent nation, after previously reaching the semifinals of France 1998. With a squad filled with UEFA Champions League talent, Zlatko Dalic's side finally clicked together on the world stage four years ago, to storm past Denmark, Russia and England, before losing out to France in the title decider.
