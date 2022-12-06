Read full article on original website
Related
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Dies at 62
The Turner family has lost a beloved member. Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel." "I did the...
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof ‘Father of the Bride' on ‘SNL'
Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making "SNL" cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," reuniting with her "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of "Father of the Bride."
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look Into ‘Joker: Folie à Deux'
Director Todd Phillips has offered a first look into the upcoming film, "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to the groundbreaking film "Joker." "The Hangover" director took to Instagram to post a photo from the film's first day of shooting, featuring actor Joaquin Phoenix taking on his Oscar-winning role while getting a shave.
With Box Office Bare, ‘Black Panther' Makes It 5 in a Row
On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. With the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water" looming, studios opted not to open any...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0