The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two WeeksThe Maine WriterAroostook County, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Ellsworth Boys & Girls at Mount View Saturday [LISTEN LIVE]
The Ellsworth Boys and Girls travel to Thorndike Saturday, December 10th to take on the Mount View Mustangs to start the 2022-23 season. The Ellsworth Boys will begin the day, playing Mount View at 1 p.m. Our pregame will begin at 12:50 p.m. Then the Ellsworth Girls will play Mount...
MDI and Ellsworth Wrestlers in Bucksport [PHOTOS]
MDI and Ellsworth wrestlers competed in the Bucksport Tourney on Saturday, December 10th. We are waiting for full results, but do have these Ellsworth results. MDI and Ellsworth wrestlers competed in Bucksport on Saturday December 10, 2022.
Ellsworth Girls Gallop Past Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls raced out to a 27-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon, December 10th in the 1st game of the 2022-23 season. Ellsworth led 55-6 at the end of the 1st...
MDI Boys Hang On to Defeat John Bapst 47-40 [PHOTOS & STATS]
The MDI Trojans raced out to an early lead against the John Bapst Crusaders Saturday afternoon, December 10th and hung on to beat them 47-40 in Bar Harbor. The Trojans led 14-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-13 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 39-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. John Bapst outscored MDI 13-8 in the 4th Quarter.
Meet the 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams [PHOTOS]
The 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Monday, December 5th for Picture Day! Meet the Teams and best of luck this season!. Competition Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition Cheer Team. Game Day Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Game...
Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest Winners [PHOTOS]
Saturday was a fantastic day at the Bar Harbor Historical Society for the 5th Annual Gingerbread Contest!. There were a total of 13 entries as bakers competed for cash prizes! Over 200 people came through LaRochelle to tour the Bar Harbor Historical Society and to see all the entries!. The...
Elllsworth Boys Basketball Beats Mt. View 78-61 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat Mt. View 78-61 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon in the team's 1st game of the 2022-23 season. The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter with Ellsworth leading 24-17 and 41-36 at the end of the 1st Half. But Ellsworth outscored Mount View 20-9 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 61-45 and never looked back in the victory.
MDI Girls Rally to Beat John Bapst 53-46 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team trailed the majority of the game, but rallied to outscore John Bapst 17-7 in the 4th Quarter and beat the Crusaders 53-46 in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 9th. John Bapst led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-20 at the...
Santa’s Arrival, Holiday Light Parade, Fireworks and More in Bucksport Saturday December 10th
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Craft Fair at G.H. Jewett School sponsored by Bucksport Recreation A Branch of The Down East Family YMCA. 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m: Pictures with Santa on Main Street sponsored by RSU 25 All-Activities Booster Club. 5pm - through parade: Free cookies & cocoa sponsored...
Conners Emerson School to be Closed Monday December 12
Children attending school at the Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor will be enjoying a long weekend, as there will be NO SCHOOL on Monday, December 12th. This affects the Conners Emerson School ONLY.! It does not apply to any other schools in AOS 91. Here's the message sent out...
2022 Ellsworth Christmas Parade [PHOTOS & VIDEO]
The 42nd Annual Ellsworth Christmas Parade was held on Sunday, December 4th. This year the parade stepped off at 4 p.m. from Knowlton Park in Ellsworth heading through downtown Ellsworth!. The parade was great with lots of Grinches and floats and firetrucks all lit up!. Check out the photos and...
Santa Arrived in Bar Harbor [PHOTOS]
Friday night, December 2nd was a fantastic night for Santa's arrival in Bar Harbor! Although I couldn't personally be there, I did have the opportunity to speak with Santa as he flew back to the North Pole and this is what he had to tell me!. "It was so nice...
Tell Me You’re In Downeast Maine This Holiday Season Without Telling Me You’re in Downeast Maine [PHOTOS]
Tell me you're in Downeast Maine this Holiday Season without telling me you're in Downeast Maine! I'll go first!. Nothing says Downeast Maine like a Lobster Trap Tree!. And I love the newest addition...The Lobster Buoy Tree! I hope that this becomes an annual tradition in Bar Harbor!. It's beautiful...
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Friends in Action Senior Lunches – Tuesdays and Thursdays in December
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they have expanded and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon !
December 9-10 Community Holiday Celebration in Southwest Harbor
The entire family is invited to come to the Community Holiday Celebration December 9th and 10th in Southwest Harbor. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 9th with the Acadia Chamber Chili Cook-Off which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Village Greenway. This is the 1st every Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Acadia Chamber and bragging rights are at stake! There will be prizes for "People's Choice", "Hottest Chili", "Best Vegan" and "Professional". It is $10.00 to enter, and all the information and details, along with the registration form may be found HERE. Admission to the Chili Cook-Off is just $5.00 per person, with children under 12 admitted for free.
Santa’s Mailbox Locations Downeast
Short of sitting on Santa's lap and whispering to him what you want for Christmas, there's nothing better than writing a letter to Santa to make sure the jolly old Elf knows what you want for Christmas!. Whether you're helping your child with his or her letter, or they're writing...
Acadia Light Show Open in Trenton through the End of the Year
If you're like me, you like to take a ride and look at holiday lights and decorations! Now the Acadia Light Show is open at Timberland RV Park in Trenton!. The show is open Thursday-Sunday nights, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through December 11th and then 7 nights a week December 15 through the end of the year.
Bar Harbor Buoy Tree Lighting Wednesday November 30
The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will be holding their holiday buoy tree lighting ceremony and donation presentation to the Maine Lobstermen's Association, Wednesday afternoon, November 30th. The buoy tree is located at Harborview Park, across from the intersection of West Street and Main Street in downtown Bar Harbor. The...
Hancock Pedestrian is Killed When Hit By a Car on Route 1
State Police say a Hancock man is dead after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Hancock Wednesday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police responded to the scene at approximately 6:15 and found Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock deceased. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine was driving a white Chevy S-10 pickup truck in the northbound lane when her vehicle struck Rowe, who was walking in the roadway.
