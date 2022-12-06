ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

MDI Boys Hang On to Defeat John Bapst 47-40 [PHOTOS & STATS]

The MDI Trojans raced out to an early lead against the John Bapst Crusaders Saturday afternoon, December 10th and hung on to beat them 47-40 in Bar Harbor. The Trojans led 14-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-13 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 39-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. John Bapst outscored MDI 13-8 in the 4th Quarter.
Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest Winners [PHOTOS]

Saturday was a fantastic day at the Bar Harbor Historical Society for the 5th Annual Gingerbread Contest!. There were a total of 13 entries as bakers competed for cash prizes! Over 200 people came through LaRochelle to tour the Bar Harbor Historical Society and to see all the entries!. The...
Elllsworth Boys Basketball Beats Mt. View 78-61 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat Mt. View 78-61 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon in the team's 1st game of the 2022-23 season. The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter with Ellsworth leading 24-17 and 41-36 at the end of the 1st Half. But Ellsworth outscored Mount View 20-9 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 61-45 and never looked back in the victory.
2022 Ellsworth Christmas Parade [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

The 42nd Annual Ellsworth Christmas Parade was held on Sunday, December 4th. This year the parade stepped off at 4 p.m. from Knowlton Park in Ellsworth heading through downtown Ellsworth!. The parade was great with lots of Grinches and floats and firetrucks all lit up!. Check out the photos and...
Santa Arrived in Bar Harbor [PHOTOS]

Friday night, December 2nd was a fantastic night for Santa's arrival in Bar Harbor! Although I couldn't personally be there, I did have the opportunity to speak with Santa as he flew back to the North Pole and this is what he had to tell me!. "It was so nice...
December 9-10 Community Holiday Celebration in Southwest Harbor

The entire family is invited to come to the Community Holiday Celebration December 9th and 10th in Southwest Harbor. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 9th with the Acadia Chamber Chili Cook-Off which will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Village Greenway. This is the 1st every Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Acadia Chamber and bragging rights are at stake! There will be prizes for "People's Choice", "Hottest Chili", "Best Vegan" and "Professional". It is $10.00 to enter, and all the information and details, along with the registration form may be found HERE. Admission to the Chili Cook-Off is just $5.00 per person, with children under 12 admitted for free.
Santa’s Mailbox Locations Downeast

Short of sitting on Santa's lap and whispering to him what you want for Christmas, there's nothing better than writing a letter to Santa to make sure the jolly old Elf knows what you want for Christmas!. Whether you're helping your child with his or her letter, or they're writing...
Bar Harbor Buoy Tree Lighting Wednesday November 30

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will be holding their holiday buoy tree lighting ceremony and donation presentation to the Maine Lobstermen's Association, Wednesday afternoon, November 30th. The buoy tree is located at Harborview Park, across from the intersection of West Street and Main Street in downtown Bar Harbor. The...
Hancock Pedestrian is Killed When Hit By a Car on Route 1

State Police say a Hancock man is dead after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Hancock Wednesday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police responded to the scene at approximately 6:15 and found Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock deceased. Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine was driving a white Chevy S-10 pickup truck in the northbound lane when her vehicle struck Rowe, who was walking in the roadway.
