Bishop Ludden girls basketball tops Westhill in opener

SYRACUSE – Whether it’s a new class for one side or a new face coaching the other side, Bishop Ludden and Westhill both are going through transitions.

In the Gaelic Knights’ case, it’s twofold, moving up to Class AA after winning last winter’s Section III Class A championship and moving on after noted seniors like Kaitlyn Kibling graduated.

The Warriors underwent an even bigger change. Sue Ludwig, the winner of more games (586) than any other Section III girls basketball coach in 31 years that included 11 sectional, six regional and one state title, left to join former teammate Felisha Legette-Jack as an assistant coach at Syracuse University.

Zach Kiggins was named as Ludwig’s successor in June. A 2008 Westhill graduate, Kiggins inherits a roster that saw 1,000-point scorer Catherine Dadey graduate but returns three starters.

And for Kiggins’ varsity coaching debut Monday night, Westhill drew Ludden, who still has senior Amarah Streiff on hand – and Streiff, with plenty of help from her teammates, pushed the Gaelic Knights past the Warriors 73-52.

Streiff announced last summer that she will attend Colgate University next fall. For now, Streiff’s aggressive presence on the board, combined with her dangerous outside shooting, remains difficult for high school opponents to contain.

Twice in the first quarter, Ludden had 8-0 scoring runs, and Streiff connected on four 3-pointers on her way to 20 points before halftime as the Gaelic Knights built a 40-25 advantage.

Ludden then used an 11-0 run to open the third quarter, Streiff eventually earning 32 points as freshman Ava Carpenter, in her first varsity start, earned 12 points. Bridget Dunham and Jordyn Townes had eight points apiece as Sophia Chemotti got seven points.

Westhill did get three players in double figures, led by Janiah Robinson, who put in 18 points. Izzy Young was close behind with 15 points as Tess Roesch earned most of her 12 points in the second half.