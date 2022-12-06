ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Bishop Ludden girls basketball tops Westhill in opener

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czL04_0jYX9CSt00

SYRACUSE – Whether it’s a new class for one side or a new face coaching the other side, Bishop Ludden and Westhill both are going through transitions.

In the Gaelic Knights’ case, it’s twofold, moving up to Class AA after winning last winter’s Section III Class A championship and moving on after noted seniors like Kaitlyn Kibling graduated.

The Warriors underwent an even bigger change. Sue Ludwig, the winner of more games (586) than any other Section III girls basketball coach in 31 years that included 11 sectional, six regional and one state title, left to join former teammate Felisha Legette-Jack as an assistant coach at Syracuse University.

Zach Kiggins was named as Ludwig’s successor in June. A 2008 Westhill graduate, Kiggins inherits a roster that saw 1,000-point scorer Catherine Dadey graduate but returns three starters.

And for Kiggins’ varsity coaching debut Monday night, Westhill drew Ludden, who still has senior Amarah Streiff on hand – and Streiff, with plenty of help from her teammates, pushed the Gaelic Knights past the Warriors 73-52.

Streiff announced last summer that she will attend Colgate University next fall. For now, Streiff’s aggressive presence on the board, combined with her dangerous outside shooting, remains difficult for high school opponents to contain.

Twice in the first quarter, Ludden had 8-0 scoring runs, and Streiff connected on four 3-pointers on her way to 20 points before halftime as the Gaelic Knights built a 40-25 advantage.

Ludden then used an 11-0 run to open the third quarter, Streiff eventually earning 32 points as freshman Ava Carpenter, in her first varsity start, earned 12 points. Bridget Dunham and Jordyn Townes had eight points apiece as Sophia Chemotti got seven points.

Westhill did get three players in double figures, led by Janiah Robinson, who put in 18 points. Izzy Young was close behind with 15 points as Tess Roesch earned most of her 12 points in the second half.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Grimes, ESM boys basketball continue strong starts

ONONDAGA COUNTY – In their own manners, boys basketball teams from Bishop Grimes and East Syracuse Minoa continued to find some early-season success. Grimes had started on Dec. 3 in dramaatic fashion, beating Nottingham 57-55 in the Peppino’s Invitational when Erik Wall converted with 3.8 seconds left to break a 55-55 tie.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball gets 34-27 win over F-M

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Area high school girls basketball teams are now underway, many of them finding some early-season success at the expense of one another. Jamesville-DeWitt has already knocked off two local rivals, following up its Dec. 1 romp of Bishop Grimes by turning back Fayetteville-Manlius 34-27 in last Tuesday night’s season opener for the Hornets.
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys basketball streaks to pair of win

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it took a couple of tries, the Cazenovia boys basketball team was able to hand new head coach Chris Bubble his first victory in charge. It happened last Tuesday night, when the Lakers met Phoenix at Buckley Gym and, mostly led by its defense, pulled away to defeat the Firebirds 48-31.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa boys, F-M girls claim bowling clashes

CENTRAL NEW YORK – With some high-profile opposition, area high school bowling teams began to rack up matches and lane experience while also trying to build win totals, too. East Syracuse Minoa went up against its neighbors from Fayetteville-Manlius last Thursday at Green Lakes Lanes, with the boys Spartans and girls Hornets each taking 7-0 decisions.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles ice hockey rebounds from loss to Cortland-Homer

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Not so long ago, the prospect of anyone in area Division II ice hockey threatening Skaneateles, or even keeping up with them, seemed unlikely. But the early stages of the 2022-23 season have revealed some vulnerability for the Lakers, and what happened in Tuesday night’s 3-2 overtime defeat to Cortland-Homer at Allyn Arena reinforced that point.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey takes 4-0 defeat to Skaneateles

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At last, the opportunity for the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team to rise to the top of the Division II ranks presented itself. Having chased Skaneateles for so long, the Brothers went to Allyn Arena Thursday night to further damage a Lakers side that had lost in overtime to Cortland-Homer two nights earlier.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia ice hockey gets win over Watertown IHC

MORRISVILLE – Back-to-back defeats to Section II foes on the opening weekend of December seemed to suggest that the Cazenovia ice hockey team was due for a letdown after its 2021-22 success. But when the Lakers faced Watertown IHC in Tuesday’s home opener at the SUNY-Morrisville IcePlex, it put...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball goes 1-1, routs Bishop Grimes

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the last two full seasons for the Bishop Grimes girls basketball team included long, exciting runs to the Section III Class B championship game. Here, in 2022-23, it was supposed to be more difficult without stars like Jenna Sloan, Naywel Ayeil, Natalie Musolino and Rosalie Vincent, but the Cobras got a big season-opening win last Tuesday when it went to Marcellus and fought past the Mustangs 32-31.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus, Skaneateles girls basketball have busy starts

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Much has changed in area high school girls basketball, and Marcellus is at the center of those changes. The Mustangs are now led by head coach Delaney Martin, who replaced Lauren Collister after a successful stretch that included the Mustangs’ long Section III Class B playoff runs in 2019 and 2021.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls basketball splits pair of opening games

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A new high school girls basketball season is underway, and Cazenovia got to see game action even before the calendar turned to December. The Lakers went 13-9 a season ago, able to reach the Section III Class B playoffs and win an opening-round game against Canastota before falling to Utica-Notre Dame in the round of 16.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

ESM, Fayetteville-Manlius bowlers get early-season victoriesa

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Before and after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, area high school bowling teams made their 2022-23 season debuts and forged a fair amount of success. In its opener last Monday against Fulton at Green Lakes Lanes, Fayetteville-Manlius boys bowler Adam Koss dazzled with a 752 series, all part of the Hornets’ impressive 7-0 shutout of the Red Raiders.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

MPH girls volleyball wins pair of opening matches

CENTRAL NEW YORK – What happened in the fall in area high school volleyball had to resonate beyond Jamesville-DeWitt, where the boys won Section III’s first-ever state championship and the girls were sectional Class A champions, too. East Syracuse Minoa took note, having seen its girls team go...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy