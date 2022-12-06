ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Variety

June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
ComicBook

Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70

Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Popculture

John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.

The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
People

Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis

The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms.  "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.

