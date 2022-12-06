Read full article on original website
What Happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas? See Where the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Is Today
As Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ fame soared to new heights. He was just 10 years old when he made his debut on the Tim Allen-led sitcom. After he left the series to go to college in 1998, Jonathan rarely made any more television appearances. Find out where the former teen icon is today.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90
June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: Alison Arngrim Says This Young Co-Star Died Before His Time
Alison Arngrim wrote about her experience on the set of Little House on the Prairie. Here's what she said about the cast member who died too soon.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Blythe Danner reveals she has oral cancer, which claimed life of husband Bruce Paltrow
"Meet the Fockers" star Blythe Danner, the mother of Gwyneth Paltrow, shares details of her years-long battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma.
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
‘Bonanza’: Michael Landon Allegedly Had a Cast Member Removed for Being Too Handsome
Michael Landon didn't like the dashing good looks of another 'Bonanza' cast member. Here's what happened when Landon complained.
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander
Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.
The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis
The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms. "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Kathie Lee Gifford on how she knew she was open to romance after husband’s death
After losing a partner, a mourner can feel as though they’ll never love again after grief. But according to Kathie Lee Gifford, whose husband of 25 years, Frank Gifford, died in 2015, there’s a secret to being open to romance once again. “Don’t lock yourself away,” she said...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
