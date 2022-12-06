Read full article on original website
Related
Comedian Mark Curry claims he was racially profiled while staying in Colorado hotel
Comedian Mark Curry said Friday he was racially profiled by staffers while staying at a hotel in Colorado. Curry, who was staying at The Mining Exchange hotel in downtown Colorado, was at the hotel for a comedy gig when the alleged profiling occurred, reported TMZ. In a video on the actor’s Instagram, the 61-year-old actor is seen enjoying a cup of coffee when two employees are seen talking about him and staring at him. One of the men — who was white and not sporting any identification but claimed to be a staff member — asked Curry if he was...
'Banshees of Inisherin' wins big at New York Film Critics Online
"The Banshees of Inisherin" -- a black comedy set on a small island off the coast of Ireland in 1928 -- was named the Best Picture of 2022 by the New York Film Critics Online Sunday.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Greg Is the Key to This Mystery
'The White Lotus' Season 2 has raised many questions about Tanya's storyline, and Greg is the key to solving the mystery.
Comments / 0