Highway 53 Bridge Demolition in Duluth, MnDOT Says Expect Noise
DULUTH, Minn. — As part of the Twin Ports Interchange project, demolition for the Highway 53 bridge in Duluth has begun. MnDOT says residents and visitors in Lincoln Park can expect to hear noise on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some critical demolition may occur until 9 p.m. including Saturdays.
Hwy. 53 bridge demolition underway in Duluth
Minnesota Department of Transportation: Reduce Drifting
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week’s snowstorm was accompanied by high wind at times, which can compound the winter driving challenges. One way MnDOT works to reduce the risk of snow drifting and blowing on the roads is the use of snow fences. It can come in many forms.
Several Major Road Improvements Under Way
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has set up three public involvement meetings to introduce several major road improvement projects and solicit comments from residents. On December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at the De Pere Community Center, 600...
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
DNR provides tips on recycling and waste prevention
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of us have heard, and even sung the jingle, “Reduce, reuse, recycle,” and the DNR is encouraging the public to be more aware of these terms when it comes to waste this holiday season. Many items can be recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. The...
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
