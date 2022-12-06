ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Senate confirms Indiana judge’s appointment to appeals bench

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Senate voted 60-31 to confirmed Doris L. Pryor, who since March 2018 has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Prior to her appointment to the magistrate bench, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

“Judge Pryor is a public servant of the highest caliber,” Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana said in announcing the confirmation. “She understands the difference between the role of an advocate and the role of a judge, and she will be an immense asset to the Seventh Circuit.”

Pryor will be the first Black from Indiana ever to serve on the 7th Circuit, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The confirmation came nearly six months after the administration of President Joe Biden announced it was nominating Pryor.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

