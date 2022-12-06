Read full article on original website
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
Dem lawmaker justifies swapping 'Merchant of Death' for Brittany Griner: 'He has not killed Americans'
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, argued on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” Friday that releasing Russian prisoner Viktor Bout was justified because he never killed any Americans.
Gov. Ducey builds border wall with shipping containers before leadership transition
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) has erected a barrier of double-stacked shipping containers along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border as a final act before he leaves office in January, AP reports. The big picture: Ducey's wall effort began in August in western Arizona, when the Republican governor sought to fill...
Sinema: Federal government has "failed" the southern border
The federal government has "failed its duty" to communities on the southern border over the past 40 years, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) said during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that aired Sunday. Driving the news: Sinema made waves in Congress this week by announcing that she was...
Former US attorney believes DOJ "on a path to charge" Trump
The Department of Justice is "on a path to charge" former President Donald Trump, former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Driving the news: Last month Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the federal criminal investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and handling of classified documents.
Kinzinger: Jan. 6 panel's criminal referrals could signal DOJ to investigate
If the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot chooses to issue criminal referrals, it could be a signal to the Department of Justice to focus their federal investigation on certain alleged crimes, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Driving the news: The panel's chair,...
Pompeo: Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia a result of "bad American policy"
Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia this week was a result of "bad American policy," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Fox News Sunday." Driving the news: Xi's four-day visit to Saudi Arabia included three summits with several Arab leaders and came at a time of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration, primarily over oil production in recent months.
Lawmakers react to Musk's call to prosecute Fauci
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle responded on Sunday to Twitter owner Elon Musk's call to prosecute National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci. Driving the news: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," Musk tweeted early Sunday morning, prompting a barrage of replies from officials. He also tweeted...
The rule that silences the White House on economic data
Within a few minutes of major economic data releases, news organizations send out alerts, analysts push out research notes, and Economics Twitter parses the details and implications. But White House officials — who presumably have the most reason to celebrate a good number, or explain away a bad one —...
Military in thankless task as soldiers drafted in to replace striking workers
Army’s role risks being politicised as personnel called on to cover for Border Force and ambulance workers
Ex-Trump official defends Biden administration's Griner swap with Russia
David Urban, an ex-adviser for former President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, defended the Biden administration's prisoner swap to free jailed basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: In the final years of the Trump administration,...
U.S. forces kill two ISIS officials in eastern Syria
U.S. Central Command forces killed two ISIS officials, including a Syrian province official, in a helicopter raid on Sunday morning. Driving the news: The raid, which took place in eastern Syria at 2:57am local time, killed ISIS Syria province official Anas, who was involved in plotting and running deadly terrorist attacks in the area, per a press release.
Putin: More prisoner swaps with U.S. "possible" after Griner-Bout exchange
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday more U.S.-Russian prisoner swaps may occur if the two countries can continue to reach compromises, according to Russian state media. Why it matters: The comments come one day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Driving the...
How the Biden admin says Brittney Griner's release happened
President Biden made the "painful decision" to swap jailed basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout after determining that Russia was never going to meet his demand that another jailed American, Paul Whelan, also be freed, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The big picture: Not only did...
Jimmy Lai, pro-democracy tycoon, sentenced to 5 years in Hong Kong prison
Hong Kong sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The media mogul, Jimmy Lai, is considered one of the most prominent critics of China, and activists see his sentencing as a major blow to freedom within the city, The New York Times reports.
U.S. announces $275 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. has authorized a new $275 million aid package for Ukraine to address "critical security and defense needs," the Department of Defense said Friday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has now sent $19.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion last February, according to the DOD announcement.
Kirby: U.S. is still "negotiating" for Paul Whelan's release
The U.S. is still "negotiating" for the release of detained American Paul Whelan, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." Driving the news: Kirby said that the U.S. made a "very serious, specific proposal made to the Russians" to secure the release of Whelan and WNBA star Brittney Griner together, but "it just didn't land anywhere ... with the Russians."
What happens when the COVID national emergency ends
While much has been made about the COVID-19 public health emergency, there's another less-discussed emergency declaration that Republicans could target in the next Congress, bringing changes for employer-sponsored health plans, COBRA and flexible spending accounts. Why it matters: The vote might happen once Republicans take control of the House next...
Democrats show signs of life in rural America
A new analysis of the midterms by centrist Democratic think tank Third Way finds that most Democratic candidates improved on President Biden's 2020 performance in rural America — with some notable exceptions. How it works: Third Way's data dive labeled counties as rural, suburban/exurban or urban and aggregated the...
Ukrainian city of Bakhmut now in "ruins" after Russian attack: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that Russian forces "destroyed" the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, leaving it in "burnt ruins," the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The destruction of Bakhmut, which is located in the Donbas region, comes as the war between Russia and...
