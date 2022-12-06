Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oklahoma high school athlete of the week?

By Ty Loftis

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Oklahoma high school athlete of the week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Connor Kirby, Bixby football

The Spartans' impressive play continued in Friday’s state championship game against Owasso, as Bixby defeated Owasso , 69-6. The senior quarterback passed for 206 yards and ran for 85 yards en route to the victory. He accounted for six touchdowns.

Dylan Hasz, Bixby football

Hasz not only scored a touchdown for the Spartans, but also grabbed two interceptions in the convincing win. He also recovered a successful onside kick by Bixby which led to a Spartan TD in the first half, helping them eventually pull away.

Cooper Parker, Bixby football

Bixby caught the Rams off guard in the third quarter, as the Spartans faked a punt. Parker threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Cord Nolan.

Gage Gundy, Stillwater football

In a 26-21 win against Choctaw to bring home Stillwater’s first championship in 55 years, Gundy scored twice and did most of his damage on the ground, running for 106 yards.

Noah Roberts, Stillwater football

Roberts never did find the end zone in Friday afternoon’s win, but he ran for 206 yards and helped wear down the Yellowjacket defense as the game progressed.

Julius Talley, Stillwater football

Talley recorded the Pioneers' first touchdown , catching a 35-yard TD pass late in the first half. On defense, he recorded 12 tackles and intercepted a pass.

Xavier Robinson, Midwest City Carl Albert football

The Titans got the best of McAlester to win the Class 5A state championship, 49-7.

Robinson did a little bit of everything; running for 180 yards, catching two passes for 50 yards and completing two passes. On the day, he scored four times.

Reed DeQuasie, Midwest City Carl Albert football

In the convincing win against McAlester, DeQuasie scored two touchdowns, running for 99 yards and throwing for 72 more.

Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner football

With the game tied at 21 apiece, Muehlenweg kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Bulldogs the Class 4A state championship.

Kale Charboneau, Wagoner football

The Bulldog quarterback passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 110 yards on the ground and a score.

Andy Bass, Heritage Hall football

Bass carried his team to a Class 3A state championship and in the process, he helped his offense break several championship game records.

The Chargers defeated Metro Christian , 72-56, which is the most combined points for a state title game and the most points for an individual winning team in an 11-man state title game. Bass ran for 264 yards and threw for 105 yards, scoring three times.

River Faulkner, Heritage Hall football

Faulkner also carried the load for the Chargers in Thursday night’s title game, as the senior running back ran the ball for 223 yards and scored five times.

Jerrod Williams, Heritage Hall football

In a game that was filled with offense, it was Williams who came away with nine tackles in Thursday’s championship win and wrecked havoc all over the field all night. He also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Chargers an early 14-0 lead.

Rickey Hunt Jr., OKC Millwood football

In a 54-22 win against Victory Christian that puts Millwood in the Class 2A state championship, Hunt had three rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and 200 yards of total offense. He was responsible for scoring two two-point conversions.

Major Cantrell, Washington football

The quarterback did it all on the ground for Washington, as the Warriors defeated Jones , 49-14, in the 2A semifinals. He scored four rushing touchdowns and had 125 yards on the ground.

Gunner Dozier, Gore football

Gore has advanced to the Class A state championship game after a 48-12 win against Hominy. Dozier carried the ball for 169 yards and scored three times.

The Pirates will play Fairview next week.

Blake Perez, Fairview football

Perez rushed for 170 yards on 32 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Yellowjackets' 38-22 win against Colcord in the Class A semifinals. He also had one of the team's three interceptions on defense.

Felix Teal, Laverne football

The Tigers will have a chance to defend their Class B title from a year ago after a 52-36 win against Velma-Alma. It was the sophomore quarterback in Teal who made all the difference, as he led all rushers with 315 yards and scored five touchdowns.

He also sealed the game with an interception on defense, as Laverne will go up against Seiling for the Class B title.

Prince Dweh, Tipton football

The Tigers won the Class C state championship game, 62-36 against Waynoka, on Friday night thanks in large part to the great start of Dweh. He scored four times in the first half from 32 yards out or more.

Dakota Sheffield, Tipton football

In the second half, Sheffield closed the game, as he scored two rushing touchdowns, caught a touchdown and also recovered a fumble that he returned for a touchdown.

Dallas Chandler, Tipton football

Chandler locked up the 62-36 victory by launching two touchdowns in the second half, one a 59-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Fancher and the other a touchdown pass to Sheffield.

