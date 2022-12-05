Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle takes swipe at Kate Middleton over first meeting: ‘I’m a hugger’
Meghan Markle detailed the “jarring” moment she first met Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, shortly after her relationship with Harry came to light. In their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” which was released on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex said she was “surprised” at how “formal” the royal family continued to remain in a private setting, before taking a subtle swipe at the Princess of Wales. Markle said she was unaware of the formality with which the royals go about their days, and greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales barefoot and in ripped jeans. “I was a hugger and have always been...
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
Royal Biographer Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Going to ‘Insist on Doing It Their Way’ With Royal Tours
Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely to 'stamp their personalities' on all royal tours in the future to make them more modern, a biographer says.
Delish
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince William 'Could Not Keep His Hand Off' Kate Middleton in Boston PDA
Throughout the couple's three-day visit to Boston royal watchers spied a number of royal PDA moments.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are the ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Kate Middleton and Prince William Says Commentator
Kate Middleton and Prince William are on their royal tour for the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards. One royal commentator says Meghan and Harry are the 'elephant in the room.'
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
ETOnline.com
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royals Will Celebrate Christmas 2022 (Exclusive)
The royal family is gearing up for their first holiday season since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For the family, Christmas has traditionally been a time where they all come together at their Sandringham country estate and royal watchers are wondering if King Charles III will stay true to the tradition in his parent's absence.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Wanted to Stay ‘Below the Radar’ Before Queen Elizabeth’s Death, According to Royal Expert
According to a royal expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to stay under the radar for a little while before Queen Elizabeth's death changed their plans.
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Upcoming Gala Appearances Tell the ‘Sussex Story in a Nutshell’
A commentator says Prince William and Kate Middleton attending the Earthsot Prize Awards and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at a gala sums up the' Sussex story.'
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Unlikely To Attend' Christmas At Sandringham: Report
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry head over to the U.K. to celebrate Christmas this year? Unfortunately, it's not looking likely, as an insider close to King Charles told the MailOnline that the duo are "unlikely to attend." Article continues below advertisement. Prince William, Kate Middleton, in addition to their...
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in new photos taken during rehearsals amid rocky start to US trip
The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the U.S. for the first time in eight years. The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are hosting the Earthshot Prize Awards.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Declaring War Against Royal Family? Sussexes Targeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds with the royal family. A new report claimed that they are declaring war and targeting Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Targeting Prince William And Kate Middleton In Second Trailer Of Netflix Documentary?. This week, Netflix dropped...
Women's Health
What To Know About Meghan Markle’s Parents And Her Relationship With Them: Doria Ragland & Thomas Markle
The long-awaited Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is about to drop its first three episodes on Dec. 8, and people are seriously freaking out about all the royal dirt it might reveal. Of course, while the trailer shows lots of intense moments and tears, the doc also promises a behind-the-scenes...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Making This Big Move With Their Archewell Foundation Ahead of the Netflix Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to start 2023 strong because plotting out what the next year will look like now. That means creating some major changes at the Archewell Foundation. On Sunday, the Sussexes revealed in a statement to People that their nonprofit’s leader, Mandana Dayani, has parted ways with Archewell. Before anyone goes too crazy with rumors and speculation, the couple noted that this departure was “mutually planned” and they all “remain friends.” Harry and Meghan praised Dayana’s contributions...
Prince William and Prince Harry’s Feud Started in Childhood, Not Because of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Astrologist Says [Exclusive]
Prince Harry and Prince William's icy relationship began in childhood and was amplified after their mother, Princess Diana's death. Is there hope for healing? Astrologist Joy Yascone-Elms believes there is.
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Hidden Surprise in Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo
Kate Middleton and Prince Wiliam's had a hidden surprise in a never-before-seen wedding photograph shared as their first Christmas card as a married couple.
Prince William, Kate To Reportedly 'Fight Back' Against Prince Harry, Meghan's 'Unfounded Claims' In Netflix Documentary
After the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," many believe the royal feud will worsen. With the explosive revelations that the experts think the Sussexes will unveil, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly ready to fight back.
Meghan Markle Recounts First Meeting With Kate Middleton While 'Barefoot'
In her new Netflix series, Meghan says she understood that the "formality on the outside carried through to the inside," after meeting Kate.
