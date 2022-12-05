Meghan Markle detailed the “jarring” moment she first met Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, shortly after her relationship with Harry came to light. In their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” which was released on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex said she was “surprised” at how “formal” the royal family continued to remain in a private setting, before taking a subtle swipe at the Princess of Wales. Markle said she was unaware of the formality with which the royals go about their days, and greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales barefoot and in ripped jeans. “I was a hugger and have always been...

6 HOURS AGO