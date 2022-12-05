ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Meghan Markle takes swipe at Kate Middleton over first meeting: ‘I’m a hugger’

Meghan Markle detailed the “jarring” moment she first met Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, shortly after her relationship with Harry came to light. In their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” which was released on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex said she was “surprised” at how “formal” the royal family continued to remain in a private setting, before taking a subtle swipe at the Princess of Wales. Markle said she was unaware of the formality with which the royals go about their days, and greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales barefoot and in ripped jeans. “I was a hugger and have always been...
Delish

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Making This Big Move With Their Archewell Foundation Ahead of the Netflix Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to start 2023 strong because plotting out what the next year will look like now. That means creating some major changes at the Archewell Foundation.  On Sunday, the Sussexes revealed in a statement to People that their nonprofit’s leader, Mandana Dayani, has parted ways with Archewell. Before anyone goes too crazy with rumors and speculation, the couple noted that this departure was “mutually planned” and they all “remain friends.”  Harry and Meghan praised Dayana’s contributions...

