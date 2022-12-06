ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Gas prices continue to drop around LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped continues to drop with some stations setting their prices below $4.00. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four-Alarm fire damages Long Beach strip mall undergoing renovations

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A four-alarm fire in Long Beach Sunday damaged a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department. “The majority and bulk of...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood’s infrastructure continues to crumble

This is the 2nd tree in the last 5 years that just fell into the street, or across the street into a neighbor’s yard, on this block alone. And it’s the 3rd tree in the last about 15 to 20 years. That tree 15 to 20 years ago fell because the roots had pushed up the sidewalk and the city came out and incompetently cut those roots so they could re-cement the sidewalk, making the tree unstable. It soon after fell across the street.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood to hold Public Hearing on City’s Housing Plan

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will hold a Public Hearing Dec. 13 at 2:00 p.m. on the draft 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) that is submitted annually to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Residents are allowed to review the City’s plan to...
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

7,000 Street Light Outages Darken LA Neighborhoods

It was nighttime when Robert, who didn’t want to use his last name, heard the alarm on his truck going off. He walked to the window of his North Hollywood home and saw thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from his truck that was parked on the street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewSnack

A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengths

Los Angeles - Southern California's assets as a worldwide monetary center could assist with relaxing the blow of a likely downturn, however the district faces troublesome worldwide headwinds as expansion, exorbitant financing costs, and an expected reduction in buyer and business spending, top financial specialists are foreseeing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard

A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver hits woman, three children in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One woman and three children under the age of 8 were struck by a vehicle and injured Friday in North Hollywood, one critically. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. outside 10900 Oxnard Street, near Vineland Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1

LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA area shooting leaves man injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd. Paramedics rushed the 40-year-old man to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'

Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Landslide in Palos Verdes Estates triggers beach closure

A landslide along the Palos Verdes cliff-lined coast erupted around 10 a.m., prompting a beach closure as a portion of the cliff fell to the beach below.Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a "public assist" call at around 10 a.m., when a passerby reported the first landslide along the Palos Verdes Estates coast adjacent to Torrance Beach. "We were sitting there calmly, and the next thing you know, there's just dirt on the hillside and lots of smoke and dust flying through the air," said Tim French, who witnessed the event.A Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors maintenance worker rushed...
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
KTLA

Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found

Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA

