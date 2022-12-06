Read full article on original website
Karen Bass to Take Oath as LA's New Mayor in Historic Inauguration
Karen Bass is set to be sworn in as Los Angeles' 43rd mayor Sunday in a historic inauguration at the Microsoft Theater, where she will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the city.
Recall petition against LA Councilman Kevin De León approved; organizers to gather signatures
A recall petition against embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was approved by the Los Angeles city clerk, allowing organizers to begin collecting signatures.
lamayor.org
Mayor Garcetti and Los Angeles County announce results of first-ever transition strategy for oil extraction workers
LOS ANGELES – Mayor Eric Garcetti and the County of Los Angeles today welcomed the release of the Just Transition Strategy — a first-ever framework for creating a pathway for workers in oil drilling to find new employment as the City and County begin phasing out oil extraction in Los Angeles.
californiaglobe.com
California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again
California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city
Officials say the bill could affect the city’s ability to pay to abandon oil wells, and it could also affect the financing of large city projects like the new Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center, replacing the Belmont Veterans Pier and improvements to the Long Beach Convention Center. The post Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
Outgoing Councilmember Paul Kortez leaves with choice words for protestors
Outgoing Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Kortez had some choice words for protesters at City Hall on Friday. Friday marked Kortez’s last day in office. He was defeated by Kenneth Mejia in the November election.
tideline.news
Leaked Recording Reveals Racist Views of LA City Council Members
Controversy struck the Los Angeles City Council this October as an audio recording that contained racist comments surfaced. The recording stemmed from an October 2021 meeting that included Los Angeles City Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Ron Herrera in October of 2021. Martinez, who...
LA County DA Gascón defends new policy aimed at avoiding 'adverse immigration consequences'
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón responded to criticism of a new policy that formally updates how the DA's office handles crimes involving immigrants.
"You don't have to like me:" Kevin de León returns to L.A. City Council chambers
On Friday, Kevin de León returned to City Council chambers for the first time since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public.At about 11 a.m. de León walked in and took his seat at the horseshoe table, nearly two months after his last appearance in City Hall. It took people in the room a few minutes to notice, which provoked several city council members to exit the chambers and protestors to create a loud interruption.City Council Paul Krekorian then called for a 10-minute recess, that ended up lasting 45 minutes.Immediately after calling...
LA City Council members walk out as embattled colleague tries to return amid outrage over leaked audio
Council member Kevin de León has been absent from meetings, hiding from protesters as colleagues call for resignation.
sjvsun.com
“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons
California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood’s infrastructure continues to crumble
This is the 2nd tree in the last 5 years that just fell into the street, or across the street into a neighbor’s yard, on this block alone. And it’s the 3rd tree in the last about 15 to 20 years. That tree 15 to 20 years ago fell because the roots had pushed up the sidewalk and the city came out and incompetently cut those roots so they could re-cement the sidewalk, making the tree unstable. It soon after fell across the street.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood assemblywoman announces Assembly Fellowship Program is accepting applications
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D – Inglewood) announced that the Jesse Marvin Unruh Assembly Fellowship Program is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 class. The Assembly Fellowship Program provides the opportunity for aspiring public servants of all ages, backgrounds, and experiences to directly participate in the legislative...
coloradoboulevard.net
L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again
With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood to hold Public Hearing on City’s Housing Plan
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will hold a Public Hearing Dec. 13 at 2:00 p.m. on the draft 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) that is submitted annually to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Residents are allowed to review the City’s plan to...
Indicted LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to Have Salary Reinstated
Suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley had his city salary and benefits reinstated by the council Wednesday after he reached a $364,573 settlement in his lawsuit against City Controller Ron Galperin and the city.
Tentative Ruling Grants Gascón Recall Supporters Greater Access to Voter Records
Judge James Chalfant wants the registrar to work with the recall backers to ensure they complete their review by March 31. The issue is back in his court today.
Government Technology
January Mask Mandate Looms for LA if COVID Wave Worsens
(TNS) - With coronavirus cases surging and hospitalizations worsening, Los Angeles County once again faces the possibility of a renewed public indoor mask mandate. The return of such rules, which haven’t been on the books since March, is not a given. But with the startling formation of a third straight fall-and-winter wave, officials have said a new order could be implemented shortly after the calendar turns should current trends continue.
