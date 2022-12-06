ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

californiaglobe.com

California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again

California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
Long Beach Post

Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city

Officials say the bill could affect the city’s ability to pay to abandon oil wells, and it could also affect the financing of large city projects like the new Belmont Beach and Aquatics Center, replacing the Belmont Veterans Pier and improvements to the Long Beach Convention Center. The post Long Beach says new oil well setback law could have dramatic financial effect on city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
tideline.news

Leaked Recording Reveals Racist Views of LA City Council Members

Controversy struck the Los Angeles City Council this October as an audio recording that contained racist comments surfaced. The recording stemmed from an October 2021 meeting that included Los Angeles City Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León and Ron Herrera in October of 2021. Martinez, who...
CBS LA

"You don't have to like me:" Kevin de León returns to L.A. City Council chambers

On Friday, Kevin de León returned to City Council chambers for the first time since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public.At about 11 a.m. de León walked in and took his seat at the horseshoe table, nearly two months after his last appearance in City Hall. It took people in the room a few minutes to notice, which provoked several city council members to exit the chambers and protestors to create a loud interruption.City Council Paul Krekorian then called for a 10-minute recess, that ended up lasting 45 minutes.Immediately after calling...
sjvsun.com

“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons

California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Inglewood’s infrastructure continues to crumble

This is the 2nd tree in the last 5 years that just fell into the street, or across the street into a neighbor’s yard, on this block alone. And it’s the 3rd tree in the last about 15 to 20 years. That tree 15 to 20 years ago fell because the roots had pushed up the sidewalk and the city came out and incompetently cut those roots so they could re-cement the sidewalk, making the tree unstable. It soon after fell across the street.
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood assemblywoman announces Assembly Fellowship Program is accepting applications

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D – Inglewood) announced that the Jesse Marvin Unruh Assembly Fellowship Program is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 class. The Assembly Fellowship Program provides the opportunity for aspiring public servants of all ages, backgrounds, and experiences to directly participate in the legislative...
coloradoboulevard.net

L. A. County Asks Residents to Mask Again

With L.A. County in High Community Level for COVID-19, Public Health Asks Residents to Mask, Get Boosted – 3,756 New Positive Cases and 17 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County moved into the CDC High Community Level...
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood to hold Public Hearing on City’s Housing Plan

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will hold a Public Hearing Dec. 13 at 2:00 p.m. on the draft 2021-2022 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) that is submitted annually to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Residents are allowed to review the City’s plan to...
Government Technology

January Mask Mandate Looms for LA if COVID Wave Worsens

(TNS) - With coronavirus cases surging and hospitalizations worsening, Los Angeles County once again faces the possibility of a renewed public indoor mask mandate. The return of such rules, which haven’t been on the books since March, is not a given. But with the startling formation of a third straight fall-and-winter wave, officials have said a new order could be implemented shortly after the calendar turns should current trends continue.
