19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Fans Brace for Season 2 Finale of 'The White Lotus'–See the Best Memes Here
With the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus mere hours away, fans have turned to memes to cope with the stress and anxiety of what's ahead for their beloved vacationers and Italian hospitality workers. Even though HBO already confirmed Season 3 is happening, fans are acting as if tonight...
NBC Connecticut
Taylor Swift Signs on to Direct a Movie for Disney as She Campaigns for Short Film Oscar
Taylor Swift has struck a deal with Disney to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter has written an original script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. The news comes on the heels of Swift's VMA's win for best direction and Ticketmaster's pre-sales snafu for her upcoming Eras tour.
NBC Connecticut
Brad Pitt Sells 60% of His Plan B Production Company to French Media Conglomerate Mediawan, Sources Say
Brad Pitt has sold a 60% stake in his production company, Plan B, to French company Mediawan. Pitt became the sole owner of Plan B, which helped make "The Departed," after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston. The deal values Plan B in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Brad Pitt...
