NBC Connecticut

Taylor Swift Signs on to Direct a Movie for Disney as She Campaigns for Short Film Oscar

Taylor Swift has struck a deal with Disney to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter has written an original script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. The news comes on the heels of Swift's VMA's win for best direction and Ticketmaster's pre-sales snafu for her upcoming Eras tour.

