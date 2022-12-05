Read full article on original website
State disciplines health care providers
OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state. The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.
The Washington State 2022 Governor’s Equity Summit
Presentations are conducted at Governor Inslee’s 2022 Equity Summit, November 30, 2022. (Photo courtesy of DOC Communications Office) On November 30, DOC staff had the privilege of attending Governor Inslee’s 2022 Equity Summit, hosted by the Office of Equity. The inaugural event brought together other state agencies and community members to work toward achieving equity in our state, so everyone has a fair chance to live out their dreams and thrive in business, school, work and life.
AG Ferguson files lawsuit against Federal Way gun retailer and its owner for unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in our state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would block the store from selling high-capacity magazines. The defendants face a maximum penalty of $7,500 every time the store offered a high-capacity magazine for sale and $7,500 every time it illegally sold a high-capacity magazine.
WDFW statement on avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl around Skagit Bay
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) biologists recently responded to reports of sick or dead waterfowl in western Skagit County on and around Skagit Bay, as well as in northwestern Snohomish County and on Camano Island and Port Susan in Island County. WDFW has retrieved more than 700 deceased...
