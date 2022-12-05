The Dansby Swanson saga is reaching a boiling point it seems. We’ve already seen Trea Turner sign for $300 million, becoming the first of the four All-Star shortstops to come off the market. In recent days, we’ve also heard more about the Dansby Swanson situation. Jon Heyman reported a rumor that the Braves rejected Swanson’s $140 million counteroffer, which I assume was over six years. Mark Bowman also informed us Swanson reached out to Alex Anthopoulos, but that it did not lead to any progress in negotiations.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO