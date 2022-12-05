Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Rumor: Braves decline $140 million Dansby Swanson counteroffer
The Winter Meetings began on Monday, and the Hot Stove is burning as rumors and deals flow. Two of the best pitchers in baseball — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — signed lucrative deals with new clubs, and there are more on the horizon. The Braves are preoccupied with the shortstop position as contract negotiations with Dansby Swanson’s representation continue. Atlanta reportedly offered Swanson around $100 million in the middle of the season, which the Georiga native declined.
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson is likely not heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Where will he sign? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander discusses how the word around the Winter Meetings was that Dansby Swanson likely would not be heading back to the Atlanta Braves. Alex Curry and Ben discuss where they think the shortstop will end up signing.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
KSDK
The Cardinals are reportedly in on Dansby Swanson, Sean Murphy | Locked On Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are in reports about both the shortstop and catching markets. Hear the latest about the free agent signings.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Willson Contreras
Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals added another weapon to their lineup, agreeing to terms with free agent catcher Willson Contreras on a five-year, $87.5 million contract. Contreras is expected to replace Yadier Molina behind the plate as the club's catcher. He could also see time at designated hitter. Here's a...
Report: Aaron Judge met with team other than Giants, Yankees 'last minute' before decision
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Judge flew to San Diego on Tuesday evening, but later that night, had informed the Yankees and his teammates of his decision to return. For weeks, if not months, it was assumed that if Judge were to leave the Bronx, it would be for the Bay Area.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher
It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
Yardbarker
Ben Verlander no longer believes Braves re-sign Dansby Swanson
The Dansby Swanson saga is reaching a boiling point it seems. We’ve already seen Trea Turner sign for $300 million, becoming the first of the four All-Star shortstops to come off the market. In recent days, we’ve also heard more about the Dansby Swanson situation. Jon Heyman reported a rumor that the Braves rejected Swanson’s $140 million counteroffer, which I assume was over six years. Mark Bowman also informed us Swanson reached out to Alex Anthopoulos, but that it did not lead to any progress in negotiations.
Yardbarker
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Yardbarker
Report: Dansby Swanson reached out to Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos
The first domino of the Big 4 shortstop free agents fell on Monday when Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million deal to join the Phillies. And while teams within the division are making lucrative moves, the Braves are sitting and waiting. Turner’s contract with Philadelphia likely means Dansby Swanson‘s market will probably be around 5-6 years and worth $150-200 million.
Atlanta Braves: Brian Snitker gives Ozzie Albies injury update
SAN DIEGO — During the MLB Winter Meetings here in San Diego, not only was Dansby Swanson and his future a big topic among Atlanta Braves fans, but also catching some buzz was how Ozzie Albies might factor into potentially helping to replace him in 2023. Atlanta Braves: An...
Red Sox sign 3-time All-Star closer
The Boston Red Sox had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season, and they made another big move to address that need on Wednesday. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Jansen spent...
Yardbarker
The Mets Land Another Starting Pitcher Wednesday
The New York Mets have added yet another solid starting pitcher to their rotation. This morning, the team signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million contract. Quintana went 6-7 this season and posted a 2.93 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The 33-year-old also...
Breaking: Baker Mayfield Claimed By New Team On Tuesday
Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning. Just one day later, he's found a new home. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mayfield was claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Rams today and could suit up for Thursday's game against the Raiders. ...
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
Yardbarker
Mets could make blockbuster trade for outfielder to replace Brandon Nimmo
If the New York Mets happen to lose Brandon Nimmo to free agency, which is unfortunately very possible, a potential big void opens in the outfield. With Trea Turner now off the market, it makes losing Nimmo that much tougher. Had the Mets landed Turner, Jeff McNeil offers immense versatility to fill one of the corner outfield spots. The Mets are also fortunate that Starling Marte provides them with positional flexibility between right and center field.
Yardbarker
Cubs reportedly have realistic shortstop target in mind
The Chicago Cubs’ front office was cleared by ownership to spend big this offseason, and they are making use of those instructions. Not only have they already signed a couple of free agents, but they reportedly have one of the top free agent shortstops in mind. The Cubs have...
Yardbarker
Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins
Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...
