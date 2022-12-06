ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sharp increase’ of abandoned animals in Pleasanton

By Phil Mayer
 5 days ago

PLEASANTON, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) rescued several guinea pigs that officers found near a dumpster Sunday night. It is part of what the department says is a recent trend of animals being abandoned.

“Compared to previous years, we’ve noticed a sharp increase in the number of animals abandoned in Pleasanton,” police said.

Police have also found pets abandoned at dog parks, in boxes outside veterinarian clinics and in residential neighborhoods. Willfully abandoning an animal is a misdemeanor.

For any Pleasanton residents having trouble keeping their pets, PPD recommends reaching out to Animal Services Officer Frankie Ayers. Anyone who needs to give up their pet can do so at the East County Animal Shelter (4595 Gleason Dr in Dublin).

On the flip side, anyone who is looking to add a furry friend to their family can do so through the East County animal shelter . For more, click HERE .

