ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Local Methodist churches vote to split from denomination, small amount remains with United Methodist Church

By Landry Sena
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E06EX_0jYX6SfA00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Changes in church; are a big topic of conversation for West Texas Methodists and the United Methodist Church altogether.

This comes after years of conflict within the denomination over theological and cultural differences on same-sex marriage as well as the ordination of the LGBTQ community.

The churches and pastors have faced the difficult decision to either remain in the United Methodist Church, join the newly formed Global Methodist Church, go independent, or join a completely other denomination.

As of Saturday, 145 of 201 Methodist churches in the Northwest Texas Conference have voted to disaffiliate from the denomination. This includes eight Lubbock churches. EverythingLubbock spoke to one church that decided to change its affiliation, and one that decided to stay put.

Oakwood Methodist Church, who will now be called Oakwood Wesleyan Fellowship, voted 98% to leave the denomination. But that wasn’t the case for St. John’s United Methodist Church .

Tom Fuller, the Senior Pastor at Oakwood explained, “Everybody’s welcome in the church, up to the point where they demand the church’s blessing on a practice that has traditionally from the beginning, been considered unacceptable by the scriptures.”

His congregation, one of 145 within the NWTX conference to make the switch to the Global Methodist Church.

“That is the new conservative denomination that’s been born in just the last year or two,” he added. “The Global Methodist is a very good church and its faithful, and it’s got everything in order, and we just have to join it.”

However, one of the only 50 who decided to stay is St. John’s Methodist. Rev. Ann Akin, the Associate Pastor said, “John Wesley at one point said the world is my parish, meaning that wherever he was, he brought with him his identity of being a pastor. She added that Wesley felt that the more people asked questions and wondered, the better.

Other leadership at St. John’s said now is the time for Christians to come together and not split up.

Rev. Madoc Thomas, a retired NWTX Clergy added, “I’ve come to believe very strongly that it is offensive to God to deny ordination to people who happen to be gay or lesbian.”

However, Fuller explained, “I just want folks to know, if you’ve heard it’s a matter of hate or prejudice. It’s really not. It’s a matter of scriptural authority.”

In an article by the Texas Tribune, hundreds more are expected to similarly depart in the coming months. For those that have already made the decision, the transfer will officially take effect January 1st.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Christianity population decreasing; Here’s how Lubbock is being affected

LUBBOCK, Texas – Christianity has been the majority religion in not only Lubbock, but the United States. However, research from Pew Research Center shows that the Christian population is currently declining and on track to make up less than half the U.S population. The research revealed that 50 years...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City Bank names winners of 2022 Community Rewards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today City Bank announced the 30 recipients of this year’s $60,000 Community Rewards program. Rewards were given to the top five recipients in six categories. International Order of the Rainbow for Girls received an additional $3,000 as the top vote-getter during the month-long voting period. More than 300,000 online votes were cast for the 96 nonprofit agencies.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Student housing proposal set back again, unknown when or if it will go before Lubbock city council

LUBBOCK, Texas – It has been a little over a month since Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning committee met to discuss a proposed student housing complex to be built in the Tech Terrace neighborhood- and the proposal has run into a roadblock. Tech Terrace residents have expressed major concerns with the new proposal for months, including […]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

14-year-old boy in coma after emergency brain surgery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Family of 14-year-old, Alfredo Zavala, known to his loved ones as ‘Juju’, said he was taken to the ICU in Lubbock the day after Thanksgiving after an infection spread to his brain, causing him to have a seizure. The family said he has been in a coma ever since, and they’re […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Troubled High School Superintendent Found Dead of Suicide

SEAGRAVES- The Seagraves Superintendent who was arrested for invasive visual recording on Monday has been found dead of a suicide. Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 8600 block of FM 2378 at 10:15 a.m. Friday and located 43-year-old Joshua Niel Goen deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
SEAGRAVES, TX
KCBD

No injuries reported in Idalou house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a house fire in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Idalou. According to an Idalou ISD officer on the scene, the house appeared to be uninhabited and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is...
IDALOU, TX
KCBD

IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations. For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?

Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy