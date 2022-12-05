It will not surprise you to learn that this was all bullshit. After a federal lawsuit over PACER’s fee structure revealed that the judiciary used the system as a general slush fund, siphoning money out of the revenue legally earmarked to maintain the system for pet projects, Congress finally got the votes together to make PACER free and fulfill the basic promise to provide open public records of federal litigation. That opened the door for the Congressional Budget Office to dig into the proposal. CBO’s first estimate suggested it would cost less than $1 million per year but later work suggested a $77 million cost over the next decade. Finally, the beancounters can report exactly how much it will cost the federal government once and for all…

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO