Read full article on original website
Related
Comedian Mark Curry claims he was racially profiled while staying in Colorado hotel
Comedian Mark Curry said Friday he was racially profiled by staffers while staying at a hotel in Colorado. Curry, who was staying at The Mining Exchange hotel in downtown Colorado, was at the hotel for a comedy gig when the alleged profiling occurred, reported TMZ. In a video on the actor’s Instagram, the 61-year-old actor is seen enjoying a cup of coffee when two employees are seen talking about him and staring at him. One of the men — who was white and not sporting any identification but claimed to be a staff member — asked Curry if he was...
Fans Brace for Season 2 Finale of 'The White Lotus'–See the Best Memes Here
With the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus mere hours away, fans have turned to memes to cope with the stress and anxiety of what's ahead for their beloved vacationers and Italian hospitality workers. Even though HBO already confirmed Season 3 is happening, fans are acting as if tonight...
KXLY
Girl band FLO become first group to win Brit Awards Rising Star prize
Girl band FLO have become the first group to win the Brit Awards Rising Star prize. The trio, who have been praised by acts from Missy Elliott to Brandy and JoJo, were named winners of the 2023 award by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 ‘Future Sounds’ show on Thursday. (08.12.22)
KXLY
Sharon Stone ‘adopts’ fourth son
Sharon Stone has reportedly moved her son’s best friend into her home following the death of his father. The ‘Basic Instinct’ actress is mum to three adopted children and she is now said to have added a fourth boy to her brood after her 22-year-old son Roan’s pal was struck by tragedy and left all alone in the world.
KXLY
Christina Applegate uses humour to deal with MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate uses humour to make others feel comfortable after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 51-year-old actress was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition in 2021 while she was shooting the last season of her hit Netflix show ‘Dead to Me’ and she’s now opened up about using jokes to cope – especially when she senses people are feeling uncomfortable around her.
KXLY
Christina Hall married in secret months before Hawaii wedding
Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall tied the knot in a private months before their lavish wedding in Hawaii. Reports previously suggested the 39-year-old reality TV star had wed her third husband – realtor Josh – in secret earlier this year before they hosted a lavish nuptials in Maui in September – and now Christina has confirmed the couple tied the knot in a simple courthouse ceremony with “just the two of us”.
KXLY
Selma Blair’s MS diagnosis ‘has damaged her career’
Selma Blair thinks speaking publicly about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis has damaged her career. The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with MS – which can lead to physical and mental problems – in 2018, and she’s convinced that it’s had a negative impact on her career in Hollywood.
KXLY
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is ‘stressful as hell’
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is “stressful as hell”. The 38-year-old pop star met the fitness fanatic at the gym and popped the question during a romantic holiday in June after three years of dating with the couple making plans to tie the knot in the summer of 2023 – but Olly admits organising their big day is proving to be quite a challenge.
KXLY
‘The Stranglers’ drummer Jet Black dead aged 84 after years of illness
Jet Black, drummer with ‘The Stranglers’, has died aged 84 after years of battling illness. His representative confirmed he had passed away peacefully on Tuesday (December 6) after he moved into his country home in Wales as his health worsened. The musician, born Brian John Duffy, was a...
Comments / 0