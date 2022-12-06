ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, WA

KIMA TV

Two new investigations begin in Moxee

MOXEE--Police in Moxee say they have opened two new investigations looking into events that took place yesterday. The first investigation is looking into a reported assault. Moxee police responded to a 911 call reporting a 27-year-old female had been assaulted and raped. Officers were then able to establish probable cause...
MOXEE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police investigate false threat at Southridge High School

KENNWICK – On December 9, 2022, at approximately 1130 hours, the Kennewick Police Department responded to a 911 call of an alleged active shooter at Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd. The caller provided a suspect and weapon description. Additional information about a possible location at the school was also provided.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee

MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
MOXEE, WA
KEPR

Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down

Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Man dies in early morning rollover crash

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting

PASCO – The Tri-Cities Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has responded and is conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday at the Lakeview Trailer Park, 1505 South Road 40 in Pasco. Officers from the Pasco Police Department responded at 11:42 p.m. to a disturbance in progress....
PASCO, WA
koze.com

Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
PASCO, WA

