KIMA TV
Two new investigations begin in Moxee
MOXEE--Police in Moxee say they have opened two new investigations looking into events that took place yesterday. The first investigation is looking into a reported assault. Moxee police responded to a 911 call reporting a 27-year-old female had been assaulted and raped. Officers were then able to establish probable cause...
KPD: Wanted woman slams into Kennewick patrol car in attempt to run from police
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A wanted woman from Kennewick has four more charges against her after police said she slammed into one of their patrol cars in an effort to run from them. It happnened on the 3300 block of West 9th Avenue on December 7. Around 10 p.m., police officers from the Kennewick Police Department arrived after a report that...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police investigate false threat at Southridge High School
KENNWICK – On December 9, 2022, at approximately 1130 hours, the Kennewick Police Department responded to a 911 call of an alleged active shooter at Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd. The caller provided a suspect and weapon description. Additional information about a possible location at the school was also provided.
Driver with distinctive tattoos slams into Kennewick police car making her escape
Kennewick police are asking for help finding the distinctive woman.
nbcrightnow.com
Man in jail after suspected rape in Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. — A 28-year-old man from Moxee was booked into the Yakima County Jail following a suspected rape around Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. December 8, according to the Moxee Police Department. The initial report said a 27-year-old woman had been assaulted and raped. When MPD arrived,...
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Nabbed, KPD Says Possibly Linked to More
Kennewick Police say 40 percent of stolen vehicles in November were left with the engines running and keys inside. They did nab one of the suspects. Suspect caught driving stolen car shortly after theft. Police were called to the 4400 block fo South Ione Street around 9 AM Thursday, for...
KIMA TV
Police say a 42-year-old woman was stabbed in the arm and head this morning in Moxee
MOXEE -- Moxee Police responded to call reporting a victim being stabbed at a home on the 700 block of Millenium St. around 8:30 this morning. When they got there, they say they found a 42-year-old woman with stab wounds to her arm and head. The suspect, a 40-year-old man,...
KEPR
Dozens of crashes reported across Tri-Cities Friday, Police say slow down
Tri-Cities — All that snow means it's tough to get around here in Tri-Cities, with dozens of crashes and slide-offs seen across the region. In Kennewick alone, there were 56 crashes in the last 24 hours. The Yakima area saw 21, and 29 were reported in Grandview, according to Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol. On Friday morning, Richland Police say a four car accident occurred on George-Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue.
KEPR
Man dies in early morning rollover crash
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — State troopers responded to dozens of collisions due to the treacherous road conditions — one turned deadly. Troopers said Oliver Bastien, 47, of Spokane was heading westbound on I-82 at MP 116, about 1 mile east of Kennewick. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting
PASCO – The Tri-Cities Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has responded and is conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday at the Lakeview Trailer Park, 1505 South Road 40 in Pasco. Officers from the Pasco Police Department responded at 11:42 p.m. to a disturbance in progress....
koze.com
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth
LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
KEPR
An active shooter threat puts three Kennewick schools in critical lockdown on Friday
Kennewick Wash. — What ultimately turned out to be a hoax involving an active shooter, caused three schools in the Southridge neighborhood of Kennewick to go into critical lockdown for around two hours on Friday. Around noon, police received a call claiming there was an active shooter at Southridge...
Two people in critical condition after Pasco Police shooting
PASCO, Wash – Two people are in critical condition after being shot Wednesday at a Pasco trailer park. It happened on the 1500 block of South Road 40 East at the Lakeview Trailer Park just before midnight. According to Pasco Police officers at the scene, they reported they heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside one of the...
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
kpq.com
Suspect In Ellensburg Rec Center Fire Previously Fired, Accused Of Stealing Cash
A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed much of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center and an adjacent feed store last week was previously charged with stealing from the store. Former ACX feed and forage employee Lyle Chance Morgan, 24, is charged with first-degree arson for the fire last...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima home care aide loses license over 2019 assault, mischief charges
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Secretary of Health issued a license revocation for 37-year-old home care aide Uriel Badillo Guerrero, which took effect in October 2022, due to his felony assault conviction. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing bodily harm and third-degree malicious mischief in June 2021, according to court records. The guilty plea came one month before Guerrero was scheduled to go to trial for the 2019 assault.
Kennewick Man Busted for Rainbow Fentanyl After Restaurant Brawl
Pasco Police have released more information about a man taken into custody on December 3rd. Man arrested after restaurant disturbance over a drink. Pasco Police were dispatched to the Taqueria El Sazon Restaurant in the 2600 block of W. Court Street in the early morning hours on a disturbance report.
nbcrightnow.com
Delivery truck hits semi and catches fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Vineyard Lane and highway 395 on December 9 between a semi truck and a delivery truck. The delivery truck reportedly rear-ended the semi and then caught fire. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor...
