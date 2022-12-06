ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Businesses reopen after gas main rupture, explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Businesses on Centennial Boulevard reopened after they were shut down by a gas main rupture and explosion. WSMV4 crews spoke to local corner store workers who were still in shock. Silo Market is located just a few feet away from where employees said they watched more...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft

In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Bowling Green picking up the pieces one year after …. The weekend marks one year since...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfree Springs Boardwalk CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC!

(MURFREESBORO) Safety issues has caused the closing of the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland, according to officials with the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department. Engineers will conduct a detailed inspection and analysis to determine the level of repairs needed and the timeframe for closure and repairs. Murfreesboro Parks...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies 10 days after hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident that took place a ten days ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving on 5101 Charlotte Pike. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Silver Alert issued for missing La Vergne man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who has been missing in La Vergne since Thursday. La Vergne Police said Gregory LaJuan Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday and has not been seen since. He has a severe mental disability and health issues that are of great concern, according to police. He is also in need of lifesaving medication that he does not have access to.
LA VERGNE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Great Weather For 2PM Christmas Parade TODAY!

(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolls down historic East Main Street and around the town square at 2:00 o'clock this (Sunday 12/11/2022) afternoon. It will be partly sunny with temps nearing 60-degrees for today's festive event. The theme of the 2022 parade is "Christmas Through The Years". Assistant Director...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wedgewood-Houston neighbors rally against speedway redevelopment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wedgewood-Houston community members are coming together in opposition of a proposal to redevelop the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Neighbors said they already deal with noise issues from local and regional races at the track, and traffic issues from soccer games at Geodis Park. They’re concerned the addition of NASCAR races and concerts at a renovated speedway would only make the problems worse.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Arrests made in Dickson gun shop theft

NASHVILLE, TN

