Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Businesses reopen after gas main rupture, explosion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Businesses on Centennial Boulevard reopened after they were shut down by a gas main rupture and explosion. WSMV4 crews spoke to local corner store workers who were still in shock. Silo Market is located just a few feet away from where employees said they watched more...
Caught in the water: Utility van driver gets stuck driving in Maury Co. flood
This weather is a reminder not to try driving through flooded waters. A construction worker in Maury County learned the hard way. The waters sent him floating upstream.
WKRN
Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft
In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Bowling Green picking up the pieces one year after …. The weekend marks one year since...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill Fire Department recovers car from creek following traffic crash
The Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Battle Creek Way on Thursday evening that resulted in a car submerged in the creek. "Units arrived and we are thankful to report both occupants were able to get out on their own," SHFD said in a social media post.
WSMV
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
wgnsradio.com
Murfree Springs Boardwalk CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC!
(MURFREESBORO) Safety issues has caused the closing of the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland, according to officials with the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department. Engineers will conduct a detailed inspection and analysis to determine the level of repairs needed and the timeframe for closure and repairs. Murfreesboro Parks...
Fire out at the scene of a ruptured gas main in the Nations
Nashville Fire says the gas main fire is out and that one worker who was on the construction site was injured. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Clarksville. According to Clarksville police, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way and occurred on the eastbound side in front of Mathews Nissan.
Thieves steal thousands of gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations.
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
Over $5K raised for two Hendersonville officers facing life-threatening illnesses
Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles.
WSMV
Pedestrian dies 10 days after hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident that took place a ten days ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving on 5101 Charlotte Pike. The...
WSMV
Kingston Springs continues to rebuild one year after tornado
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) – A home without a roof, boarded up windows, a dumpster full of debris and a cleared path of downed trees are all reminders of what happened in Kingston Springs just one year ago. An EF-2 tornado ripped through in the middle of the night,...
WSMV
Silver Alert issued for missing La Vergne man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who has been missing in La Vergne since Thursday. La Vergne Police said Gregory LaJuan Cook, 66, walked away from a conservatorship on Thursday and has not been seen since. He has a severe mental disability and health issues that are of great concern, according to police. He is also in need of lifesaving medication that he does not have access to.
wgnsradio.com
Great Weather For 2PM Christmas Parade TODAY!
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolls down historic East Main Street and around the town square at 2:00 o'clock this (Sunday 12/11/2022) afternoon. It will be partly sunny with temps nearing 60-degrees for today's festive event. The theme of the 2022 parade is "Christmas Through The Years". Assistant Director...
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
WSMV
Wedgewood-Houston neighbors rally against speedway redevelopment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wedgewood-Houston community members are coming together in opposition of a proposal to redevelop the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Neighbors said they already deal with noise issues from local and regional races at the track, and traffic issues from soccer games at Geodis Park. They’re concerned the addition of NASCAR races and concerts at a renovated speedway would only make the problems worse.
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
WSMV
Arrests made in Dickson gun shop theft
The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
Comments / 0