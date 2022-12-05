ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Related
mymcmedia.org

Manna Food Center Wins 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Humanitarian Award

Manna Food Center is the recipient of Montgomery Community Media’s 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Humanitarian Award. Manna Food Center, led by Chief Executive Officer Jackie DeCarlo, is the community-based organization dedicated to food distribution, education and advocacy in the effort to eliminate hunger. The award was given during MyMCM’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Montgomery County Schools Named Finalists For Wash-FM’s Christmas Choir Competition

97.1 WASH-FM is searching the DMV for the area’s best school choirs to ring in the holiday season! Per WASH-FM: The top choir from each division will win up to $5,000 towards their schools’ music program and be invited to perform at The Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker at The Warner Theatre 12/17. The Top 3 Choir Finalists for elementary/Middle School have been announced and they include two schools in Montgomery County– North Bethesda Middle School (MCPS, Bethesda), and St. Andrew Apostle Catholic School (Private, Silver Spring). You can listen to each choir at the times listed below and vote for your favorite.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

National Philharmonic Concert Raises Funds for Scotland AME Zion Church

Half of the proceeds from the National Philharmonic’s two performances of Messiah are being donated to help restore the historic Scotland African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Potomac that was burglarized and vandalized recently and was gravely damaged by a storm two years ago. The performances will be held...
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS: Board Approves 2023-2024 School Year Calendar

MCPS Press Release: At its Dec. 6 business meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Education approved the school year calendar for 2023-2024. The calendar is responsive to community input by offering limited instructional disruptions and highlights the system’s continued investment in our employees by including six professional development learning days. Highlights for the 2023-2024 school calendar include:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10

Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Gaithersburg High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Students Refurbish Used Cars, Computers to Sell

Local residents can purchase new cars and computers this weekend from an unlikely source: Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students. Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers that they have refurbished in a sale this weekend.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently

Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead

A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
HERNDON, VA
WUSA9

Humane Rescue Alliance waives adoption fees through Sunday

The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40lbs and all small animals through Sunday, Dec. 4. HRA's adoption center, located at 71 Oglethorpe Street NW, is open for in-person visits Tuesday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., with no appointment needed. Offsite on Sunday,...
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

Jolly Good Times in Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
MANASSAS, VA
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 8, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Dec. 8 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: The Government Operations & Fiscal Policy Committee meet at 9:30 a.m. 2. Minority Legislative Breakfast: Every December, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the Asian American Political Alliance, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Amazon helps Metro develop affordable housing at North Bethesda station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Affordable housing will soon become available at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in North Bethesda. Leaders from Amazon Housing Equity Fund and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) gathered at the station Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Strathmore Square joint development project.
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

2022 MCPS Latin Dance Competition Results

Student Latin Dance groups from 15 high schools participated—Bethesda-Chevy Chase, James Hubert Blake, Clarksburg, Damascus, Albert Einstein, Gaithersburg, Northwest, Northwood, Quince Orchard, Rockville, Seneca Valley, Sherwood, Springbrook, Watkins Mill and Wheaton. A video highlighting the event can be seen below. The Best In Show groups for the two divisions are listed below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hagerstown mother decries conditions of workplace setup for pumping breastmilk

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown mother is sharing her outrage over the conditions she said she had to put up with in order to pump breastmilk for her baby at work. Simone Byrd said she worked at the Hagerstown Red Lobster for a year and a half. She returned to work six weeks after having her fourth child, Sylvie, but when it came time to pump breastmilk for her baby while at work, she claimed she was given a "horrendous" space.
HAGERSTOWN, MD

