mymcmedia.org
Manna Food Center Wins 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Humanitarian Award
Manna Food Center is the recipient of Montgomery Community Media’s 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Humanitarian Award. Manna Food Center, led by Chief Executive Officer Jackie DeCarlo, is the community-based organization dedicated to food distribution, education and advocacy in the effort to eliminate hunger. The award was given during MyMCM’s...
mocoshow.com
Two Montgomery County Schools Named Finalists For Wash-FM’s Christmas Choir Competition
97.1 WASH-FM is searching the DMV for the area’s best school choirs to ring in the holiday season! Per WASH-FM: The top choir from each division will win up to $5,000 towards their schools’ music program and be invited to perform at The Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker at The Warner Theatre 12/17. The Top 3 Choir Finalists for elementary/Middle School have been announced and they include two schools in Montgomery County– North Bethesda Middle School (MCPS, Bethesda), and St. Andrew Apostle Catholic School (Private, Silver Spring). You can listen to each choir at the times listed below and vote for your favorite.
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
mymcmedia.org
National Philharmonic Concert Raises Funds for Scotland AME Zion Church
Half of the proceeds from the National Philharmonic’s two performances of Messiah are being donated to help restore the historic Scotland African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Potomac that was burglarized and vandalized recently and was gravely damaged by a storm two years ago. The performances will be held...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Board Approves 2023-2024 School Year Calendar
MCPS Press Release: At its Dec. 6 business meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Education approved the school year calendar for 2023-2024. The calendar is responsive to community input by offering limited instructional disruptions and highlights the system’s continued investment in our employees by including six professional development learning days. Highlights for the 2023-2024 school calendar include:
mymcmedia.org
Mercy Health Clinic Wins 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Good Neighbor Award
Mercy Health Clinic is the recipient of Montgomery Community Media’s 2022 EPIC Montgomery County Good Neighbor Award. Mercy Health Clinic, led by President and CEO Mark Foraker, is a community-based primary health care provider for low-income county residents who do not have access to health insurance.
mocoshow.com
Annual MCPS Used Car, Computer Sale Coming Dec. 10
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
mymcmedia.org
Students Refurbish Used Cars, Computers to Sell
mocoshow.com
Anytime Fitness Has Closed its Rockville Location Permanently
Anytime Fitness has closed its Rockville location (9725 Traville Gateway) permanently, according to a representative from the Germantown location. We were told the 24-hour gym closed its doors in late November after over a decade in the location. Anytime Fitness has additional Montgomery County locations in Germantown (18319 Leaman Farm...
ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
WJLA
Kids turn hateful graffiti at Loudoun County shopping center into messages of love, hope
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism in South Riding that the Sheriff’s Office says involves hateful, racist rhetoric. The busy South Riding shopping center was vandalized with graffiti on Friday. The graffiti included several racist words, LGBTQ slurs, antisemitic...
Humane Rescue Alliance waives adoption fees through Sunday
The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40lbs and all small animals through Sunday, Dec. 4. HRA's adoption center, located at 71 Oglethorpe Street NW, is open for in-person visits Tuesday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., with no appointment needed. Offsite on Sunday,...
Jolly Good Times in Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 8, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Dec. 8 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: The Government Operations & Fiscal Policy Committee meet at 9:30 a.m. 2. Minority Legislative Breakfast: Every December, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, the Asian American Political Alliance, and...
WTOP
After GI illness outbreak at Fairfax Co. elementary school, health officials urge vigilance
The health department in Fairfax County, Virginia, is urging students and parents to remain vigilant and stay home when sick in the aftermath what it’s calling a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at an elementary school last month. In a Nov. 15 email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by...
WJLA
Amazon helps Metro develop affordable housing at North Bethesda station
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Affordable housing will soon become available at the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in North Bethesda. Leaders from Amazon Housing Equity Fund and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) gathered at the station Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Strathmore Square joint development project.
mocoshow.com
2022 MCPS Latin Dance Competition Results
Student Latin Dance groups from 15 high schools participated—Bethesda-Chevy Chase, James Hubert Blake, Clarksburg, Damascus, Albert Einstein, Gaithersburg, Northwest, Northwood, Quince Orchard, Rockville, Seneca Valley, Sherwood, Springbrook, Watkins Mill and Wheaton. A video highlighting the event can be seen below. The Best In Show groups for the two divisions are listed below:
wypr.org
Good news? More Maryland kindergarteners are ready for school. Bad news? It’s not nearly enough
About 42% of kindergarteners across Maryland are considered academically ready for the classroom this year. That’s an improvement on the statewide Kindergarten Readiness Assessment when only 40% were academically prepared last year, Maryland State Board of Education data shows. But not nearly enough children are academically prepared for those...
Wbaltv.com
Hagerstown mother decries conditions of workplace setup for pumping breastmilk
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown mother is sharing her outrage over the conditions she said she had to put up with in order to pump breastmilk for her baby at work. Simone Byrd said she worked at the Hagerstown Red Lobster for a year and a half. She returned to work six weeks after having her fourth child, Sylvie, but when it came time to pump breastmilk for her baby while at work, she claimed she was given a "horrendous" space.
