Read full article on original website
Related
Dem lawmaker justifies swapping 'Merchant of Death' for Brittany Griner: 'He has not killed Americans'
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, argued on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” Friday that releasing Russian prisoner Viktor Bout was justified because he never killed any Americans.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 10:13 a.m. EST
Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody. LONDON (AP) — U.S. and Scottish officials say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that the families of those who died had been told the news. Pan Am flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, leaving 270 people dead. It remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil. In 2001, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of bombing the flight. He is the only person so far convicted over the attack.
FOX 28 Spokane
US asks appeals court to reverse deportation law ruling
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday conceded that a 1929 law criminalizing entrance to the U.S. after deportation was motivated by racism but said subsequent revisions made it constitutional. The comments came as the department urged an appellate court to overturn a Nevada judge’s landmark decision striking down the law. In an August 2021 order, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du dismissed an illegal reentry charge against a Mexican immigrant on the grounds that the law known as Section 1326 violated his constitutional rights and is discriminatory against Latinos. A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, heard arguments Thursday. There’s no deadline for a ruling.
Comments / 0