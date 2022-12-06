Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Dies at 62
The Turner family has lost a beloved member. Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel." "I did the...
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
"Scream 2" Screenwriter Expressed Regret For Killing Off A Fan-Favorite Character
We, the Scream fans, expect nothing less than a full-page written apology.
NBC New York
Sudden Broadway Closures of Brand New Shows Raise Uproar, Diversity Concerns
December is typically a boon for Broadway. The familiar sight of theaters packed to the brim and tourists clutching their playbills and keepsake mementos from the Big Apple are telltale signs of the holiday season. Instead, this season a pair of exciting new productions are lowering their stage curtains for...
NBC New York
Taylor Swift Signs on to Direct a Movie for Disney as She Campaigns for Short Film Oscar
Taylor Swift has struck a deal with Disney to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter has written an original script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. The news comes on the heels of Swift's VMA's win for best direction and Ticketmaster's pre-sales snafu for her upcoming Eras tour.
