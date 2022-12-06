ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Dies at 62

The Turner family has lost a beloved member. Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel." "I did the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC New York

Sudden Broadway Closures of Brand New Shows Raise Uproar, Diversity Concerns

December is typically a boon for Broadway. The familiar sight of theaters packed to the brim and tourists clutching their playbills and keepsake mementos from the Big Apple are telltale signs of the holiday season. Instead, this season a pair of exciting new productions are lowering their stage curtains for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy