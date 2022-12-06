ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Lockdowns lifted at Kennewick schools, appears to be “swatting” hoax across the state

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE 2:00 p.m. The Kennewick School District said all schools are no longer on lockdown. The Kennewick Police Department completed a search of Southridge High School and said there were no weapons found and all students and staff were found to be safe. According to the school district, the report is believed to have been a coordinated...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour

According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

I Got in an Accident in Kennewick Today, So I’m Changing My Route

It took me several years but I finally got in my first car accident.*. *While driving in the snow. I finally got the big one out of the way in terms of winter driving. I got into a car accident. Don't get me wrong, it sucks. I'm almost paid off on my car and I would have preferred to keep it in good condition but life, especially the elements, have plans that you can't do anything about. Yes, I filed my claim and everything will work out but I was a little shaken by the mere fact I made a big bump in my car. I am glad nobody else was around because it could have been an even bigger headache and I'm happy not to wrap anyone else up with the inconvenience.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Kennewick Police searching for wanted woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are asking the community for help in searching for a wanted woman who recently escaped an arrest. Earlier this week, KPD officers responded to the 3300 block of W. 9th Ave. for a report of 34-year-old Kayla Guzman, who also goes by Angel, in a stolen vehicle. Officers said Guzman has several felony and misdemeanor warrants for her arrest.
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

An Open Letter to Nirvana Cannabis Company in Richland

I wanted to write a quick letter to share my thanks and show that the little things don't go unnoticed. Whenever it snows in Tri-Cities, life gets a little more stressful. Driving around town can be hectic enough without the hazardous conditions but here we are; getting showered in snow. When winter comes around, people's routines and habits change a bit. Do I really need to make this trip? Even a simple trip to the grocery store can become cumbersome if a parking lot isn't cleared well; which brings me to my point.
RICHLAND, WA

