Watch: Jayron Kearse helped off field after frightening injury in pregame warmups (Video)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jayron Kearse needed to be helped off the field after an injury scare during pregame warmups on Sunday. The last thing the Dallas Cowboys need is to lose another key member of its outstanding defensive unit. That appears, unfortunately, to be the case as cornerback Jayron Kearse suffered what could be a serious injury during pregame warmups ahead of Dallas’ Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans.
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)

It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
