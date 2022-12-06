Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Watch: Jayron Kearse helped off field after frightening injury in pregame warmups (Video)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jayron Kearse needed to be helped off the field after an injury scare during pregame warmups on Sunday. The last thing the Dallas Cowboys need is to lose another key member of its outstanding defensive unit. That appears, unfortunately, to be the case as cornerback Jayron Kearse suffered what could be a serious injury during pregame warmups ahead of Dallas’ Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans.
3 Pittsburgh Steelers to blame for degrading Week 14 loss to Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, perhaps ending any chance they had at a late-season playoff run. In 32 meetings between Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, 24 of them have been decided by a touchdown or less. Despite the records of the two teams, there is rarely much separating them due to familiarity.
NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 14.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars TV, time, kickoff, line
The Dallas Cowboys travel to Jacksonville on Dec. 18 to face the suddenly hot Jaguars.
Dolphins vs. Chargers Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Same game parlays are built for prime time football. It's going to be the only game we're going to be watching, so why not have a little bit of fun?. Remember, parlays have a lower chance of hitting compared to normal bets, so I'd suggest wagering less money than you would on other types of bets.
Cowboys orchestrate 98-yard touchdown drive to narrowly beat Texans
Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott plunged into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown that gave the team the lead late against the Houston Texans.
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
Brock Purdy’s family wanted to see 49ers-Bucs to admire Tom Brady
The family of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy planned to see the 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — not to watch Brock, but to see Tom Brady. Tom Brady is one of the most famous sons of San Mateo, California, and it’s no secret that he was raised a devout San Francisco 49ers fan.
Justin Jefferson sets personal and Vikings' record on Sunday
Things didn’t go the way the Minnesota Vikings wanted them to. Their injuries and poor execution led to their 34-23 loss on Sunday. While plenty did go wrong for the Vikings on Sunday, they still had a huge bright spot in superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In the first...
Michigan-Ohio State rivalry bleeds into C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy ceremony entrance (Video)
C.J. Stroud was shown the cold shoulder by Michigan legend Desmond Howard during the Ohio State quarterback’s 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony introduction. Desmond Howard was not about to shake C.J. Stroud’s hand during the Heisman Trophy ceremony introduction on Saturday night. These colors run deep, and they do...
Skip Bayless cannot believe Cowboys are trailing Texans at halftime
Skip Bayless cannot fathom how the Dallas Cowboys trailed the Houston Texans at halftime. One would think Skip Bayless would be used to his Dallas Cowboys disappointing him on the reg. He may remember fondly the glory days of Roger Staubach and the Triplets after that, but Bayless roots for...
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Caleb Williams had the perfect self burn during Heisman speech
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy, but wishes he was in the College Football Playoff. While Caleb Williams just became a college football legend by winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy, he still needs to check off the College Football Playoff box before turning pro. Although the true sophomore from Washington,...
You always go to your superstar and the Miami Heat didn’t on Saturday
The Miami Heat are coming off one of their worst defeats of the season. Now, it’s hard to say that, considering they also were defeated by an undermanned Memphis squad and a bottom-dwelling Detroit Pistons squad within seven days of said defeat as well. However and nonetheless, they would...
