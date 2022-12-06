Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker
A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: Why didn’t police arrest carrier if he threatened to kill Troyer?
Gee Scott wants to know why, when detectives showed up at Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s house, they didn’t arrest the newspaper carrier if he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. On the stand Thursday, Troyer testified that newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer said he was going “to...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment
A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
ifiberone.com
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
Chronicle
Centralia Residents Learn From Experience That Property Owners Are Responsible for Abandoned RVs
With the uptick in people experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest, more abandoned RVs are beginning to appear. Centralia resident Cathy Lindsey knows this firsthand after an RV was abandoned on her property Wednesday afternoon. A security camera on her neighbor’s property caught someone driving a white truck towing the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January
Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
Several agencies teaming up for ‘Night of 1000 Stars’ DUI emphasis patrols
Several law enforcement agencies across western Washington are teaming up Friday night for the 2022 “Night of 1000 Stars” DUI patrols. Police departments, sheriff’s departments, and the Washington State Patrol will be ramping up DUI patrols from Friday evening into early Saturday. The Night of 1000 Stars...
Kitsap County commissioners withdraw ordinances that would restrict open carry, gun shows
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Board of Commissioners announced it will not take action on a proposed ordinance that would have banned gun shows at certain facilities and would have restricted where people could carry firearms. The commissioners held a public meeting on Nov. 14 to hear...
‘They need to do a better job’: Family demanding answers months after man found dead in Lewis County
An Oregon family is demanding answers after their family member, Aron Christensen, and his 4-month-old puppy, Buzzo, were killed in Lewis County near Walupt Lake. It happened in August but no one has been charged for their murder. “I feel like I’ve been unwillingly dragged through hell for the past...
KOMO News
Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
Chronicle
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer Testifies at Trial He's Been Unjustly Labeled a Racist and Liar
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer took the stand Thursday afternoon in his criminal trial, vehemently denying he lied about a Black newspaper carrier threatening him during a confrontation last year. Mounting his defense in a Tacoma courtroom, Troyer and his attorneys portrayed him as an innocent victim of shoddy police...
Chronicle
Sirens: 'Old Cowboy' Causes a Scene; Drugs Reported at School; Vehicle Versus Bicyclist
• A non-injury, two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and M Street at 10:10 a.m. on Dec. 7. • A non-injury, two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of North Pearl and West First streets just after 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 7. Vehicle Theft. • A...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police arrested three people on felony drug charges on Friday. 32-year-old Mariah Dashley of Seymore, Missouri was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on outstanding Jefferson and Williamson County traffic warrants. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon was arrested for...
thejoltnews.com
Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer
A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
Chronicle
Western Washington Man Found Guilty of Murder in Couple's Deaths
A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
seattlemedium.com
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer testifies in his criminal trial
TACOMA, Wash. — Testimony resumed Thursday in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer faces two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly claimed on an officer line to 911 dispatch that Sedrick Altheimer, a newspaper carrier, threatened to kill him in January 2021. The trial is now...
KATU.com
Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged
The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
