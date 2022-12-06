ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Bail Set at $2.5 Million for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend at Thurston County Apartment

A 25-year-old Pierce County man who is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend near Lacey, is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $2.5 million bail. Marquan Elizah Bryant attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday. Deputies booked him into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, while armed with a firearm.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January

Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges

Centralia Police arrested three people on felony drug charges on Friday. 32-year-old Mariah Dashley of Seymore, Missouri was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on outstanding Jefferson and Williamson County traffic warrants. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon was arrested for...
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer

A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Man Found Guilty of Murder in Couple's Deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
BURIEN, WA
seattlemedium.com

Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle

Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Man will spend 15 years behind bars for killing, dismembering half-sister in Kenmore

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The man convicted of killing and dismembering his half-sister in Kenmore in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. David Haggard appeared in a King County courtroom Friday for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars followed by 3 years of community custody combined with drug and alcohol evaluations and treatment. He was previously found guilty by a jury in October of this year.
KENMORE, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged

The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
CENTRALIA, WA
