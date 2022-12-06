ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta man arrested on suspicion of arson near Mountain Fire burn area

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
 5 days ago

A Mount Shasta man was arrested after he tried to set a Gazelle home on fire, according to the Yreka Police Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

On Nov. 26, Gregg Alan Sayers, 31, was arrested by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire officers on suspicion he committed "multiple counts" of arson in Gazelle, Cal Fire said.

The location was Gazelle Callahan Road, six miles west of downtown Gazelle, according to the sheriff's office logs released on Monday, Dec. 5.

Officers took Sayers to the Siskiyou County Jail, where he was booked on four arson-related felony charges.

Fire danger remains high across most of California, Cal Fire said. The agency asked that people watch for and report suspicious fire activity immediately. Call your local police, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office or dial 911 if it's an emergency.

The community of Gazelle, located 11 miles north of Weed, was rocked by the Mountain Fire four months ago . That wildfire started on Sept. 2, also near Gazelle-Callahan Road, Cal Fire said. It burned 13,440 acres and four structures, and closed roads including parts of Highway 99 and Highway 3, before firefighters contained it on Sept. 21.

Community Policy